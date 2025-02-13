ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Ohio has had a rough season, while Kent State has been one of the best teams in the MAC. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Ohio-Kent State prediction and pick.

Ohio is 13-11 this season and has struggled to find consistency. They have a 7-4 record in the MAC and already have a win against Kent State. Their most notable loss is to Memphis. AJ Clayton is the best player for the Bobcats, but their team has a lot of balance. They will need it in this game against the Golden Flashes on the road. This is a big game in the MAC.

Kent State is 16-8 this season, but it has been inconsistent in MAC play, with a 6-5 record. Its only notable win in the conference was over Toledo, and it has had some significant losses to Alabama and Auburn. VonCameron Davis is the biggest key on an offense that has had a rough season. With a win in this matchup, they can get closer to a high seed in the MAC Tournament.

Here are the Ohio-Kent State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Ohio-Kent State Odds

Ohio: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +188

Kent State: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -230

Over: 143.5 (-115)

Under: 143.5 (-105)

How to Watch Ohio vs. Kent State

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Ohio Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ohio's offense is near the top of the MAC this season. They score 79.9 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 47.1%, and have a three-point percentage of 35.2%. It's also worth noting that they are 180th in KenPom's adjusted offensive efficiency rating at 107.2.

Also showcasing this offense, five different Bobcats are averaging over double digits in scoring. Clayton is the leading scorer, averaging 15 points per game. They are also a solid team regarding ball movement, averaging 14.7 assists per game. Jackson Paveletzke is the leading passer, averaging five assists per game. If any offense can travel and score on the Golden Flashes, it's the Bobcats. Ohio should find success based on its balance alone.

Kent State has had the worst offense in the MAC all season. They average 71.1 points per game, have a field-goal percentage of 42.2%, and a three-point percentage of 30.5%. They are also an awful offense on KenPom, ranking 236th, with an adjusted offense of 103.8.

Three Golden Flashes players are averaging over double digits in an offense that has had a rough year. VonCameron Davis is the most reliable scorer on this offense and is the scoring leader, averaging 15.6 points per game. The Golden Flashes have struggled to find any semblance of balance on offense, only averaging 12.8 assists per game. Cian Medley is the assists leader with 4.3 per game.

This offense only has one scorer that can change the game: Davis. Jalen Sullinger is second in scoring with 12.2 points per game, and he might end up being the X-factor with the Bobcats doing their best to slow down Davis. This offense is hard to trust in this matchup, even at home.

Why Kent State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ohio's defense has struggled to find consistency as a team. They allow 75.3 points per game, 45% from the field and 37.8% from behind the arc. This defense is also 207th in KenPom, with a 108.9 rating.

Clayton has emerged as the Zips' best rebounder and a big key for the team down low. He leads the team in rebounds and blocks, averaging 5.9 and 1.7 per game, respectively. Clayton is the most significant key player in this team's frontcourt.

Then, regarding on-ball defense, four Bobcats are averaging at least one steal, with Shereef Mitchell leading the team with 1.5 per game. This defense has been solid at best, but they get a great matchup against the Golden Flashes. Kent State has had trouble scoring from most players outside of VonCameron Davis. Kent State's strength is not their offense, so Ohio might be able to slow down most of the team in this matchup.

Kent State's defense has easily been the best in the MAC. They allow 65.6 points per game, 41% from the field and 30.6% from behind the arc. In KenPom, they are 64th in adjusted defense, with a 100.8 rating.

The Frontcourt has been solid. Delrecco Gillespie is the leading rebounder on defense, averaging 6.9 per game. Cli'Ron Hornbeak is the block leader, averaging 1.3 per game.

Finally, when it comes to on-ball defense, three players average at least one steal, with Davis leading the way with 1.3 per game. The Golden Flashes' defense can stop most teams in this conference, and this matchup is no different. Kent State has that advantage in this matchup, especially at home.

Final Ohio-Kent State Prediction & Pick

Ohio started the season slow but is okaying well in the MAC, while for Kent State, it has been vice versa. Still, I trust the good defense at home. Kent State gets a win, covers, and stays near the conference's top.

Final Ohio-Kent State Prediction & Pick: Kent State -5.5 (-110)