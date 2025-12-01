ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're here with another betting prediction and pick for the NBA slate as we head to the Western Conference for this next divisional tilt. The Phoenix Suns (12-9) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (14-4) with both teams occupying the top of the Pacific Division. Check our NBA odds series for the Suns-Lakers prediction and pick.

The Phoenix Suns are seventh in the Western Conference following their most recent 130-112 loss to the Denver Nuggets. After winning eight of nine games, the Suns have dropped three of their last four and are hoping to bounce back as the underdogs, meeting Los Angeles for the first time this season.

The Los Angeles Lakers are second in the Western Conference, recently taking down the Dallas Mavericks 129-119. They've won seven-straight games en route to beating the New Orleans Pelicans, so the Lakers will have another chance to extend this streak at home.

NBA Betting Odds courtesy of DraftKings

Suns vs. Lakers Odds

Phoenix Suns: +6.5 (-120)

Los Angeles Lakers: -6.5 (+100)

Over: 234.5 (-115)

Under: 234.5 (-105)

Suns vs. Lakers Key Injuries

Phoenix: Ryan Dunn, Probable (wrist) / Jalen Green, OUT (hamstring) / Isaiah Livers, OUT (hip)

Los Angeles: *report not yet submitted*

Suns vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Los Angeles Lakers are 6-2 at home this season. The Phoenix Suns are 4-5 on the road.

The Lakers are 8-1 when listed as betting favorites, while the Suns are 4-8 as the underdog.

The Lakers are 13-5 ATS overall, 6-2 ATS at home. The Suns are 14-7 ATS, 5-4 ATS on the road.

The total has gone OVER in all eight of the Lakers' home games this season.

The Suns are 2-0 against Pacific Division opponents.

Suns Last 5: 2-3

Lakers Last 5: 5-0

Article Continues Below

Keys to Suns vs. Lakers Matchup

This will be the first meeting of the season between these two squads in what should shape up to be a fun battle in the West's Pacific Division. Since LeBron James returned to the Lakers' lineup, they've gone a perfect 4-0 thanks to the stellar play of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves in the backcourt. The pair can score from just about anywhere on the floor, combining for 73 points their last time out against the Mavericks. They totaled 74 together in the prior win against the Clippers, adding 55 as a duo in the game before that. As it stands, it looks as though Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic could be the best backcourt pairing in the NBA.

The Phoenix Suns have also been outperforming their preseason projections, three games over .500 and 2-0 against their division rivals. The addition of defensive savant Dillon Brooks has really given this team new life on that end of the floor and his gritty mentality and work ethic is clearly trickling down to the rest of his team. Devin Booker leads the way with a cool 25.7 PPG and 6.9 APG, all while new interior addition Mark Williams adds his scoring and rebounding (9.2 RPG).

Lakers' forward Maxi Kleber has also elevated his play in substituting for LeBron James and could see a boost here as James' missed their last game against the Pelicans. This will be an interesting matchup against Suns' Royce O'Neale in the low post, to which Kleber could find a strong matchup. Furthermore, the Lakers are the much taller lineup, so the Suns will have to ramp-up the physicality to send a message during this first meeting.

Still, this game will be determined by whether the guards of Phoenix can somehow contain Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic from erupting as a tandem once again. Devin Booker will be a threat to score and has historically played well against the Lakers, but it'll take a complete team effort on the defensive end to break LA's winning streak and take them down on the road.

Suns vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick

Both teams are playing great basketball at the moment and if they can continue this sort of pace, we should see a fun battle for the division throughout this season. It's still unclear whether LeBron James will play in this one, but the Lakers have been more than fine with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves leading the show. The pair is scoring at an insanely high rate at the moment and aren't showing any signs of slowing down.

The Suns, on the other hand, have also been playing very well and their efficiency on the defensive floor has increased immensely since adding Mark Williams and Dillon Brooks to their lineup. They'll have their work cut out for them and it'll be tough to offer sustainable resistance against Doncic and the way he's scoring with ease right now.

For our final pick, we'll roll with the Lakers to keep streaking at home as another offensive outburst should help this total go over.

Final Suns-Lakers Prediction and Pick: Los Angeles Lakers -6.5 (+100); UNDER 234.5 (-115)