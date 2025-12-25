Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins believes the Oklahoma City Thunder face a critical psychological test on Christmas Day when they host the San Antonio Spurs, framing the matchup as a must-win despite Oklahoma City’s status as the defending champions.

Perkins shared his assessment Thursday on ESPN’s Get Up, emphasizing confidence, momentum and postseason implications as central reasons the Thunder must respond against a Spurs team that has repeatedly made them uncomfortable.

“I do for the psyche and I know we’re talking about the defending champs, but it is a must-win for Oklahoma City. We haven’t seen a team like this in what? For over a year and a half that’s made Oklahoma City this uncomfortable and then on top of that talk about it and throw it in they face so when you look at the personnel of San Antonio has: the big guards, the big wings on the perimeter, it’s time for OKC to make a statement. Anytime you get a chance to boost your confidence as a ball club and kill another team’s confidence, you want to do that. Right now the Spurs are on cloud nine, No. 2 in the Western Conference, they feel confident they could walk into a series and beat you. You want to kill that confidence and if you’re SGA, you want to have a chip on your shoulder, you want to take it personal. I do think it’s a must win for Oklahoma City.”

“You want to kill that confidence, and if you’re SGA, you want to have that chip on your shoulder.”@KendrickPerkins says today’s #NBAXmas matchup is a MUST-WIN for the Thunder 👀 pic.twitter.com/nyP68Skmca — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 25, 2025

Kendrick Perkins calls Thunder–Spurs Christmas matchup a must-win

Article Continues Below

The urgency Perkins described is rooted in recent results. Oklahoma City and San Antonio have already met multiple times this season, with the Spurs winning both matchups. San Antonio edged the Thunder 111-109 in the NBA Cup semifinals in Las Vegas on Dec. 13 before following it up with a 130-110 victory Tuesday night in San Antonio. Those performances have fueled the Spurs’ confidence and intensified scrutiny around Oklahoma City’s response.

The Christmas Day matchup will tip off at 2:30 p.m. ET and air nationally on ABC and ESPN, placing the Thunder in a marquee holiday window. The stage also carries historical significance for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is set to accomplish a rare feat not seen since LeBron James in 2013 — becoming the first reigning NBA MVP and Finals MVP to play on Christmas Day since James did so with the Miami Heat.

For Oklahoma City, the game represents a measuring-stick moment following last season’s championship run. Perkins suggested that allowing San Antonio to dictate terms again could have lingering psychological effects, particularly as both teams jockey for positioning atop the Western Conference.

While December outcomes do not determine championships, Perkins framed the matchup as an opportunity to reassert control, disrupt a rising rival’s confidence and restore the Thunder’s comfort level. With previous losses, national attention and historical context converging, Oklahoma City’s response against San Antonio is positioned to resonate well beyond the Christmas stage.