After an incident between Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and head coach Steve Kerr, who showed a heated exchange on the bench, leading to the former heading to the locker room, the team has been at the forefront with its disappointing start. With the Warriors' dynasty fading for a lot of the basketball world, Charles Barkley would join in on talking about the team's performance so far this season.

On ESPN's Christmas Day broadcast of the NBA, the main crew featuring Barkley was talking with Green about a bevy of topics dealing with Golden State, like the vivid conversation with Kerr. However, at the end of the interview, the crew and Green exchanged their goodbyes with a Christmas cheer as Barkley threw in a shot at the current lack of success of the team.

“Merry Christmas, fellas, appreciate y'all. It's great to see y'all, man, we've been missing…seeing y'all on the tube, it's great to see y'all fellas,” Green said.

“We're going to have you back here once the playoffs start,” Barkley responded.

"We're going to have you back here once the playoffs start." Chuck is different 😂 pic.twitter.com/HjlRwTtDxw — ESPN (@espn) December 25, 2025

The Warriors are currently 15-15 on the season, which is no doubt disappointing compared to the expectations that the team had led by Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Green, and others. However, that exchange with Kerr caught a lot of attention, and explained why he walked off the bench into the locker room.

“I didn’t want the one thing to become two. So remove myself, and I thought that was the best thing to do instead of saying things you can’t come back from tomorrow,” Green said, via ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel. “That was a huge moment of growth for me.”

Looking at the team, Golden State has a chance to turn a corner and prove Barkley and the many doubters wrong by making some noise in the postseason when the time comes. That opportunity starts on Christmas Day when the Warriors take on the Dallas Mavericks.