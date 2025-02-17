ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Tuesday with a matchup between Syracuse and Pitt. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Syracuse-Pitt prediction and pick.

Tuesday's matchup between Syracuse and Pittsburgh promises to be an intriguing ACC battle. The Orange (11-15, 5-10 ACC) are looking to bounce back after a narrow 88-82 loss to North Carolina, while the Panthers (15-10, 6-8 ACC) aim to build on their recent 74-65 victory over Miami. Syracuse will rely heavily on the inside presence of Eddie Lampkin Jr., who's averaging a double-double with 10.4 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. For Pitt, the backcourt duo of Ishmael Leggett and Jaland Lowe has been impressive, combining for over 32 points per game. Both teams are fighting to improve their conference standing, making this a crucial late-season contest. Expect a physical, hard-fought game with the outcome likely determined by rebounding and three-point shooting.

Here are the Syracuse-Pitt College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Syracuse-Pitt Odds

Syracuse: +10.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +400

Pitt: -10.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -550

Over: 146.5 (-115)

Under: 146.5 (-105)

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Pitt

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: ACC Network

Why Syracuse Will Cover The Spread/Win

Syracuse has a golden opportunity to snap their recent skid and secure a crucial road win against Pittsburgh on Tuesday. The Orange's dynamic duo of J.J. Starling and Eddie Lampkin Jr. will be the key to victory in this ACC matchup. Starling has been on a tear lately, showcasing his ability to take over games in crucial moments. His 22-point performance against North Carolina, including a strong second-half surge, demonstrates his potential to be a game-changer. Lampkin, meanwhile, has been a force in the paint, coming off a career-high 26-point, 11-rebound double-double against the Tar Heels. His dominance on the boards and ability to finish around the rim will be crucial against a Pittsburgh team that has struggled with interior defense.

The Panthers, on the other hand, are in the midst of their own struggles, having lost four out of their last five straight games and seven of their last ten. Syracuse's improving defense, which has shown flashes of brilliance in recent games, should be able to capitalize on Pitt's offensive woes. Additionally, the Orange's rebounding prowess, ranking fifth in the ACC with 37.6 rebounds per game, gives them a significant advantage over a Pittsburgh team that has been inconsistent on the glass. If Syracuse can control the tempo, dominate the paint, and continue their strong free-throw shooting (90.9% against UNC), they should be able to secure a much-needed victory on the road.

Why Pitt Will Cover The Spread/Win

Pitt is poised to secure a crucial victory against Syracuse on Tuesday, building on their recent momentum and exploiting key advantages. The Panthers are coming off a confidence-boosting 74-65 win over Miami, where they showcased their depth and resilience even without two key starters. Ishmael Leggett's outstanding performance, filling the stat sheet with 21 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and four steals, demonstrates the kind of leadership and all-around play that will be crucial against Syracuse. The emergence of freshmen Amsal Delalić and Brandin Cummings, who stepped up with 14 and 11 points respectively, adds an unpredictable element to Pitt's offense that Syracuse may struggle to contain.

Syracuse, on the other hand, is still reeling from their recent 77-73 loss to Pitt at home, where they struggled to contain Jaland Lowe, who exploded for 17 points in the second half. The Orange's vulnerability on the boards was exposed in that game, with Eddie Lampkin's 23 rebounds not enough to secure a win. Pitt's balanced scoring attack, with five players averaging double figures, will likely overwhelm Syracuse's defense, which has shown inconsistency throughout the season. Additionally, Pitt's improved ball security, as evidenced by their mere three turnovers against Syracuse in their last meeting, will be a significant factor in maintaining control of the game's tempo. With the Panthers finding their rhythm and Syracuse still searching for consistency, Pitt is well-positioned to complete the season sweep and further solidify their standing in the ACC.

Final Syracuse-Pitt Prediction & Pick

In what promises to be a closely contested ACC battle, Pitt is likely to edge out Syracuse in a nail-biter. The Panthers' home-court advantage at the Petersen Events Center will be crucial, as will their balanced scoring attack led by Ishmael Leggett and Jaland Lowe. While Syracuse's Eddie Lampkin Jr. will undoubtedly make his presence felt in the paint, Pitt's recent momentum and improved team chemistry should prove decisive. Expect a back-and-forth affair with multiple lead changes, but Pitt's ability to hit clutch shots down the stretch and their superior free-throw shooting will ultimately secure them a narrow victory, where Syracuse keeps it close enough to cover the spread but not enough to come away with the victory.

Final Syracuse-Pitt Prediction & Pick: Syracuse +10.5 (-115), Over 146.5 (-115)