The time has finally come for the Co-Main Event at UFC Vegas 110 as we bring you a betting prediction and pick for this ranked tilt in the Heavyweight Division. No. 6-ranked Waldo Cortes-Acosta of the Dominican Republic welcomes Croatia's No. 9 Ante Delija to a high-level brawl atop the rankings.

Waldo Cortes-Acosta (14-2) has gone an impressive 7-2 inside the UFC since debuting in 2023. After winning five fights in a row and taking down ranked opposition, Cortes-Acosta dropped his most recent bout against Sergei Pavlovich in a unanimous decision. He'll look to defend his ranking and add another win as the underdog in this bout. Cortes-Acosta stands 6-foot-4 with a 70-inch reach.

Ante Delija (26-6) will make his second UFC appearance following a successful debut win against Marcin Tybura. He's a former champion under PFL with an 8-3 record, finally cashing in on his UFC opportunity at 35 years old. Given his experience, he comes into this bout the betting favorite. Delija stands 6-foot-5 with a 79-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 110 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 110 Odds: Waldo Cortes-Acosta-Ante Delija Odds

Waldo Cortes-Acosta: +114

Ante Delija: -135

Over 2.5 rounds: -135

Under 2.5 rounds: +105

Why Waldo Cortes-Acosta Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Sergei Pavlovich – U DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 6 KO/TKO, 1 SUB

Despite coming into his last bout against Sergei Pavlovich as the +210 underdog, many thought Waldo Cortes-Acosta would turn in a much better performance in the striking than he did against Pavlovich. Typically shining with his consistent boxing output, Cortes-Acosta was limited to just 45 total landed strikes and couldn't gauge much of the distance against the longer opponent. He'll have to deal with a nine-inch reach discrepancy during this matchup, so hopefully he's learned to adapt in the interim.

Waldo Cortes-Acosta lands 5.61 strikes per minute at a 48% clip, a number he can certainly improve upon, but equalizes it with his power on the feet. Once he's able to hurt his opponent, Cortes-Acosta is precise in finding follow-up shots to put the fight away. He's also been very consistent in controlling the striking over three rounds and can certainly do so here if he's able to earn Delija's respect.

The biggest aspect Cortes-Acosta can certainly improve upon is his defense, absorbing 3.51 strikes per minute in return. His chin has been able to hold up to this point, but he shouldn't risk anything against a power puncher like Delija. Expect Cortes-Acosta to play things conservatively as he tries to ride this to a decision.

Why Ante Delija Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Marcin Tybura – TKO (uppercut, R1)

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 12 KO/TKO, 7 SUB

Following his quick finish over No. 7-ranked Marcin Tybura, Ante Delija immediately shot up the rankings with his exciting fight style, earning him a performance bonus during the debut. He's no stranger to the bright lights, however, as Delija formerly held a belt in PFL as early as 2022. He's getting up there in age at 35, but his power hasn't wavered one bit and he's still clearly fit to fight all three rounds.

Much like Sergei Pavlovich, Ante Delija will work with a significant nine-inch reach advantage against Cortes-Acosta. While this may not be an issue for some fighters, Pavlovich was very successful in maintaining the striking range while threatening with his power shots. Delija should look to install a similar tactic and keep his lead jab out front to deter Cortes-Acosta from closing the distance.

It's very telling to see the betting lines favoring Ante Delija in just his second UFC fight, but clearly oddsmakers saw a hole in his opponent's game with the last loss. Expect Delija to be aggressive, yet measured throughout this fight as he searches for the finish early on.

Final Waldo Cortes-Acosta-Ante Delija Prediction & Pick

This should be a fun fight between a rising UFC star and an MMA veteran looking to pave his way in a new organization. Delija was very impressive in his debut win over Tybura, but he's facing a much younger, athletic, and explosive opponent in Waldo Cortes-Acosta. Acosta, on the other hand, will need to overcome another reach advantage as he looks to rebound from a loss to a similar opponent.

Waldo Cortes-Acosta certainly has the speed advantage with the faster hands and could land shots in succession if he's able to get Delija dropping his hands. This starts with the legs kicks and I believing utilizing this aspect would add a lot to Cortes-Acosta's skill set.

Still, Ante Delija is an elite striker in his own right and has four first-round knockouts over his last six fights. While he's not fighting UFC-level competition, he's still performing at a high rate nonetheless.

I think Waldo Cortes-Acosta is a serious contender in this division and if he's intent on becoming champion, he'll only grow stronger following his last loss. He should be much more active in throwing strikes this time around as we should see a more confident version of him. Let's roll with Cortes-Acosta as the slight underdog.

Final Waldo Cortes-Acosta-Ante Delija Prediction & Pick: Waldo Cortes-Acosta (+114); OVER 2.5 Rounds (-135)