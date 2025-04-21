ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Vegas Golden Knights look to take a two-game lead in the series as they host the Minnesota Wild. It is time to continue our Stanley Cup Playoffs odds series with a Wild-Golden Knights prediction and pick.

The Golden Knights look to take a 2-0 series lead over the Wild in this game. In game one of the series, Tomas Hertl got the scoring started with a first-period goal. Still, Matt Boldy would tie the game for the Wild. In the second period, it was Pavel Dorofeyev who scored to give the Golden Knights back the lead. Brett Howden would add a goal in the third, before Matt Boldy scored again to make it 3-2. Still, Howden would add an empty net goal, and the Vegas Golden Knights took game one of the series 4-2.

Here are the Wild-Golden Knights Stanley Cup Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds: Wild-Golden Knights Game 2 Odds

Minnesota Wild: +1.5 (-142)

Moneyline: +198

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+116

Moneyline: -245

Over: 5.5 (-105)

Under: 5.5 (-115)

How To Watch Wild vs. Golden Knights Stanley Cup Playoffs

Time: 11:00 PM ET/ 8:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Wild Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Wild have been led by Matt Boldy this year, who led the team in goals, assists, and points playing on the top line. Boldy finished the regular season with 27 goals and 46 assists, good for 73 total points. Boldy scored both goals for the Wild in game one. Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek will join Boldy on the top line. Kaprizov finished the regular season with 25 goals and 31 assists while playing in just 41 games. He also had two assists in the first game of the series. Eriksson Ek finished the year with 14 goals and 15 assists, playing in just 46 games this season.

Meanwhile, Mats Zuccarello leads the second line. He finished the season with 19 goals and 35 assists this year. He is joined on the line by Frederick Gaudreau. Gaudreau finished the year with 18 goals and 19 assists this year. The line is rounded out by Marcus Johansson. Johansson finished the year with 11 goals and 23 assists this year. Finally, Marco Rossi finished the year second on the team in points with 24 goals and 36 assits, currently playing on the third line.

Filip Gustavsson is projected to be in the net for the Wild. He was 31-19-6 on the year with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage. He was not great in the first game of the series. Gustavsson stopped 23 of 26 shots in the first game of the series, but took the loss in the first game of the series.

Why the Golden Knights Will Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Golden Knights is led by Jack Eichel. He finished the regular season with 28 goals and 66 assists, leading the team with 94 total points. He is joined on the top line by Mark Stone and Ivan Barbashev. Stone finished the year with 19 goals and 48 assists, sitting second on the team in points. Meanwhile, Barbashev finished the year with 23 goals and 28 assists.

Meanwhile, the second line is led by Tomas Hertl and Pavel Dorofeyev. Hertl finished the regular season third on the team in points, having 32 goals and 29 assists on the year. Hertl also had a goal and an assist in the first game of the series. Meanwhile, Dorofeyev had 35 goals and 17 assists this past season. He also had a goal in the first game of the series. Finally, Shea Theodore has been solid from the blue line. He has scored seven goals and 50 assists this year. He had an assist in game one of the series.

Adin Hill is expected to be in the goal for the Golden Knights in this one. He was 32-13-5 with a 2.47 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. Heading into the playoffs, Hill had won three straight games, giving up just six goals over the three games. Further, he was solid in the first game of the series. Hill stopped 18 of 20 shots, good for a .900 save percentage in the win over the Wild.

Final Wild-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

The Golden Knights come in as favorites in terms of odds in this Stanley Cup Playoffs game. Still, game one was a close game. Vegas did outshoot the Wild by seven shots. The Wild gave up two power play chances, with the Golden Knights scoring on one ofthem. The Wild did not score in their only chance on the power play. Still, the Wild were physical in the first game. They had 54 hits compared to the 29 of the Golden Knights. This should be another tight game. If the Wild can convert on power play chances, they should have a shot to win this game, but still, they will be able to cover in this one.

Final Wild-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Wild +1.5 (=142)