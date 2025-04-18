The Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild are set for a first-round matchup in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. This is the second time these teams have ever played in the postseason, following Vegas' win in 2021. The Golden Knights won the Pacific Division while the Wild survived a late-season slide to make the playoffs. Ahead of the first-round duel, we have the Vegas-Minnesota bold predictions.

The Wild got off to a blistering hot start to the year, going 20-6-4 in their first 30 games. With only 25 wins in their last 52 games, they almost missed the playoffs. But their hot start left enough points in the bank to make the dance by just one point. The Golden Knights started out hot, winning 28 of their first 40, and kept it going. They won 50 games and the Pacific Division with the second-best record in the West.

On paper, this is one of the most one-sided matchups in the first round. But anything can happen in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. How will this series turn out? Let's look at our Golden Knights-Wild playoff bold predictions.

Jack Eichel will continue his great season in the playoffs

The Golden Knights have become a hated franchise across the NHL because they just keep adding talent. One of the biggest moves they made was trading for Jack Eichel in 2021. He made his playoff debut and won his first Stanley Cup all before his career year this year. In 77 games, he put up a career-high 66 assists and 94 points and was great during the 4 Nations Face-Off. That great year will continue for the Golden Knights in the playoffs.

Eichel will lead Vegas in scoring during this series, just like he did during the season. He spent most of the year feeding Tomas Hertl and Mark Stone, combining for 25 assists on their goals. He dominated on the power play and has become a great center in his late 20s. With five points in three games against the Wild in the regular season, he is set to dominate in the postseason.

When the Golden Knights won the 2023 Stanley Cup, Eichel led the playoffs with 20 assists and 26 points. His health and production are important to their success, and he will thrive against Minnesota.

Marc-Andre Fleury rides into the sunset with another great playoff game

While it has not been officially announced, it seems that veteran goalie Marc-Andre Fleury is retiring at the end of the season. Alex Ovechkin led the Capitals in a handshake line after their last game against the Wild, and coach John Hynes put him in for a meaningless overtime once the playoffs were clinched. While Filip Gustavsson will start as the goalie for the Wild, Fluery will get a start against his former team and shine.

While Fleury will be most remembered for his time with the Penguins, he was vital to the Golden Knights' inaugural season. The Wild are going to play Gustavsson if everything goes well, but if Vegas gets out to an early lead, they could switch goalies. When Fluery does play, he will want to ride into the sunset on a strong performance.

The Golden Knights will beat the Wild in six games

While the Wild will get at least one win because of Fleury's great play, they will not be able to beat the Golden Knights. Vegas has been remarkable in the playoffs in recent years, with last year's first-round exit as an outlier in franchise history. With Eichel at the top of his game and Adin Hill playing well in the net, Vegas will take this series in a comfortable six games.

Last year, the Golden Knights were ravaged by injuries and finished in the Wild Card. That forced them to play the high-flying Dallas Stars in the first round, and they lost in seven games. Now, everyone is healthy, and they have earned a division title of their own. That gave them this matchup against an injury-plagued team that faltered toward the end of the year.

The Golden Knights and Wild start their Stanley Cup Playoff series in Vegas on Sunday at 8 p.m. Central, 7 Pacific.