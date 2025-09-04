ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Shanghai: Nassourdine Imavov versus Caio Borralho continues on the prelims fight between William Gomis and Robert Ruchala in the lightweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Gomis-Ruchala prediction and pick.

William Gomis (14-3) returns to UFC Paris after a gritty split decision win over Hyder Amil, where he landed over 100 significant strikes. Before that, he edged out Joanderson Brito—also by split decision—but dropped his most recent loss to Amil, marking a 4-1 mark in his last five.

Robert Ruchala (11-1) rides strong momentum into UFC Paris, fresh off a third-round TKO win against Kacper Formela after previously knocking out Patryk Kaczmarczyk in the first round. His only defeat came via fourth-round KO to Salahdine Parnasse in 2023, making this a bounce-back opportunity against Gomis.

Here are the UFC Paris Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Paris odds: William Gomis-Robert Ruchala odds

William Gomis: -250

Robert Ruchala: +205

Over 2.5 rounds: -280

Under 2.5 rounds: +210

Why William Gomis will win

Last Fight: (L) Hyder Amil – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 8 (7 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

William Gomis enters UFC Paris with a blend of home crowd momentum and crucial UFC experience, having fought five times with a 4-1 record inside the Octagon. His technical striking accuracy (51%) and proven ability to manage both pressure and distance give him a clear edge in open exchanges.

Gomis’ two-inch height and reach advantage should allow him to dictate range, keeping Robert Ruchala on the outside and minimizing the danger of Ruchala’s grappling and explosive power. With a takedown defense rate of 73%, Gomis is well-equipped to stifle the newcomer’s 2.4 takedowns per fifteen minutes and force the fight to play out on the feet.

While Ruchala brings strong finishing momentum from KSW, he’s making his UFC debut and has yet to adapt to the Octagon’s unique pace and pressure. Gomis, meanwhile, is battle-tested in close decisions, unfazed by adversity, and well-suited to win rounds behind steady output, movement, and crowd support.

Barring early grappling surprises from Ruchala, expect Gomis to outland the Polish debutant and secure a decision win, showcasing another sharp performance in Paris.

Why Robert Ruchala will win

Last Fight: (W) Kacper Formela -KO/TKO R3DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 6 (3 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Robert Ruchala arrives at UFC Paris with the momentum of a surging prospect, armed with a well-rounded skill set and a history of big finishes in KSW. With a record of 11-1 and coming off back-to-back knockout wins, Ruchala’s aggressive approach could overwhelm Gomis, especially if he pressures early and closes distance.

Ruchala’s wrestling and top control are standout weapons, averaging 2.4 takedowns per 15 minutes—tools that could exploit Gomis’ 73% takedown defense. If the fight hits the mat, Ruchala’s ground-and-pound and submission threats become clear advantages; he’s shown an ability to pass guard and rack up control time, often wearing opponents out as the fight progresses.

On the feet, Ruchala mixes sharp counters with heavy kicks, disrupting timing and punishing any lapse in Gomis’ movement. The Polish newcomer thrives in high-pressure situations, and with the freshness and unpredictability of a UFC debut, he has the potential to catch Gomis off guard.

Should Ruchala establish his wrestling, maintain a steady attack, and keep Gomis from settling into his striking rhythm, he’s primed to pull the upset—potentially via late finish or workmanlike decision in hostile territory.

Final William Gomis-Robert Ruchala prediction & pick

William Gomis vs. Robert Ruchala at UFC Paris promises a closely contested featherweight clash, with Gomis’ Octagon experience and technical striking giving him the slight edge. Gomis, fighting in front of a Paris crowd, brings a composed counter-striking style and has showcased an ability to manage range against aggressive opponents, relying on steady output rather than brute power.

Ruchala, a former KSW champion, arrives with momentum and credibility, boasting finishing ability and a relentless attacking pace. His grappling and top control are assets, but his attempts to enter the pocket can leave him open to Gomis’ counters and movement. Notably, Gomis’ 73% takedown defense and ability to reset in scrambles limit the avenues for Ruchala to dominate with his wrestling.

Both fighters have exhibited toughness: Gomis has gone the distance in multiple UFC split decisions, while Ruchala battles back even after adversity. The key to victory for Gomis lies in keeping Ruchala at range, utilizing the Paris crowd’s energy, and accumulating points with cleaner connections. If Ruchala can’t consistently get past Gomis’ jab and footwork, he’ll struggle to implement his top pressure effectively.

Expect a competitive battle that sees Gomis hold the edge in the later rounds, likely earning a decision win with superior cage craft and composure under pressure.

Final William Gomis-Robert Ruchala Prediction & Pick: William Gomis (-250), Over 2.5 Rounds (-280)