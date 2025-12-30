The stalemate between the Los Angeles Angels and Anthony Rendon is finally over. When Los Angeles signed Rendon to a 7-year $245 million deal, the thought they would be getting a star third baseman capable of leading the Angels to a postseason win. That has not happened, as many obstacles got in the way.

It will be a new era in Orange County as the Angels have officially bought out Rendon, according to Sam Blum.

“The Los Angeles Angels and Anthony Rendon have agreed to a restructuring of his contract that will end his disappointing tenure with the club, a league source told The Athletic. Rendon’s contract will be deferred in the range of three-to-five years, and it’s unclear exactly how the payout will be structured. Rendon was owed more than $38 million for 2026. This move now frees up cash for the Angels to pursue a more high-profile free agent before the upcoming season.”

Rendon has considered retirement, and the rumors were out there for a while. Newly added manager Kurt Suzuki added a comment that may pump the brakes on the retirement rumors. This comment was two weeks ago, before the decision to cut ties with the third baseman.

“I don't know, obviously, I've seen the stories out there. Until the higher-ups tell me otherwise, I'm going to be expecting him at spring training until told otherwise,” Suzuki said during a recent media availability. “Yes, I've talked to Anthony. Obviously, we have a personal relationship being teammates in Washington, winning the World Series together. We have a relationship on a personal level, talk about family and all that type of stuff.”

It is unclear what Rendon will do next. If he still has an interest in playing, he would have to seriously plead his case for a team to give him an opportunity.