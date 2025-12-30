As 2025 comes to an end, the year in which Oasis embarked on their reunion tour concludes, and lead singer Liam Gallagher may have teased the band's next steps.

A fan on X, formerly Twitter, was getting emotional over 2025 ending. They posted a GIF of Noel Gallagher walking around with a guitar, captioning the post, “Oasis 2025 will officially be over in a day..”

However, Liam Gallagher may have given them a glimmer of hope. He responded, “Bring on 2027,” he said, before jokingly correcting himself, “I mean 2026[,] I mean Happy Easter.”

Obviously, Gallagher was acting like he misspoke, accidentally revealing something he shouldn't have. Could Oasis be touring in 2027? It sounds like a possibility.

Oasis toured for the first time in 16 years in 2025

In 2025, Oasis embarked on the Live '25 Tour, their first in 16 years. The itinerary consisted of 41 shows across the world, visiting North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and, of course, Europe.

The tour began on July 4, 2025, in Cardiff, Wales. After an initial European leg, they brought the tour to North America. Oasis would return for a sixth and seventh show at Wembley Stadium after the North American leg.

Oasis then played shows in South Korea and Japan before going to Australia for five shows. They then closed out the tour with shows in Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

While there's always a chance Oasis decides to tour in 2026, doing one in 2027 gives Liam and Noel Gallagher a year to recover from the 41 reunion shows in 2025.

Before 2025, Oasis last toured in 2009. The band broke up after Noel Gallagher's departure following several show cancellations. The remaining members would rename themselves Beady Eye. Noel would front the High Flying Birds.

Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs, one of the founding members of Oasis, Gem Archer, Andy Bell, and Joey Waronker joined the Gallagher brothers for the reunion tour.