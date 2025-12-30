The Detroit Lions had no other choice but to confront the cold-hearted truth that they won't be playing in the postseason for the first time since 2022. Their 23-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day crystallized that reality.

Certainly, QB Jared Goff was disappointed in defeat as he now has to wait a full season before getting another crack at it. Typically, when a talented team with a talented quarterback doesn't make the postseason, the natural inclination is to blame the QB.

Nevertheless, head coach Dan Campbell made sure to heap praise on Goff, per Brenden Deeg of The Score.

“We're thankful to have him. I'm thankful to have him,” Campbell said of Goff on 97.1 The Ticket, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “He's an absolute stud, he's a pro. He's going nowhere.”

In the process, Campbell recognized the elite talent that Goff brings.

“He's a winning quarterback in this league. He played at a very high level all season long. He played even better than he played the year before, and he's continued to play better.”

This year, Goff threw for 4,233 yards and 33 touchdowns. Additionally, he finished with a QB rating of 107 and a pass completion rate of 68.3%.

Jared Goff is in Detroit for the long haul .

Goff has been in Detroit since the 2021 season. Since then, he has propelled himself into one of the most prominent QBs in the NFL. In 2022 and 2024, he made the Pro Bowl and helped lead the Lions to two NFC North titles in 2023 and 2024.

Along the way, he set franchise records with a passer rating of 111.8 and a completion percentage of 72.4% during the 2024 season.

After that year, the Lions signed Goff to a four-year, $212 million contract extension.