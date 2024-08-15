Two new Persona Cards have been revealed to be coming to WWE 2K24 in the coming weeks. One is for Scott Steiner, and the other is for the Undertaker – two legends respected in the industry as some of the best to have ever laced a pair of boots.

The new 1.15 update for WWE 2K24 provided hotfixes to the game, but the biggest news that came with it is the reveal of new Persona Cards. Just like in any other WWE 2K24 update, players are always on the lookout for these Persona Cards – cards you can earn through challenges in MyFACTION Mode that unlock new versions of wrestlers that can be used for the rest of the game.

The two new Persona Cards reported to be included in the newest patch are for Scott Steiner and The Undertaker. For Scott Steiner, we are getting a highly-requested version of him by fans. The Big Poppa Pump Persona is probably Scott Steiner's most popular gimmick, a gimmick he leaned into during his time at TNA and his solo run in the early 2000s WWE.

Meanwhile, The Undertaker is also getting his own new Persona Card. The Undertaker '20 was last seen in WWE 2K23 but was not present in WWE 2K24 until now. The Undertaker '20 Persona depicts The Dead Man in his final WrestleMania match of his career. In that match, The Undertaker revived his Biker Persona to earn his 25th WrestleMania win against AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match.

These two Persona Cards have already been spotted in parts of WWE 2K24, but it's not yet been revealed how players can earn these new Persona Cards. Of course, once we have new details, we'll include them in our WWE 2K24 Persona Cards Guide.

WWE 2K24 introduced Persona Cards, collectible cards in WWE 2K's version of FUT or MyTEAM called MyFACTION, which unlocks versions of wrestlers from throughout their career to be used in all of the game's modes.

WWE 2K24 is currently out now on PC through Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X. The game currently has an 81 Metascore at Metacritic, and our WWE 2K24 review scored the game a 9/10.