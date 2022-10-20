The biggest concerns about the 2022-23 Lakers are already rearing their head

The Los Angeles Lakers were thoroughly outclassed by the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. They fell behind by as much as 27 and lost 123-109.

The fact that these Lakers failed to hang with the defending champions isn’t newsworthy or surprising unto itself. But the ways in which they struggled — and their corresponding postgame comments — reflected the overarching concerns that Lakers fans have foreseen.

Los Angeles was unable to keep things competitive despite an inaccurate night from the Dubs and stellar performances from LeBron (31/14/8) and Anthony Davis (27 points, 4 blocks, 2 steals), plus a serviceable one from Russell Westbrook (more on that below).

“The Warriors are who they are,” LeBron said. “That goes without saying. No need to harp on the greatness they possess every night with their ballclub. But for us, I think we are what I expected from tonight. Some great moments, some not-so-good moments.”

Let’s run through the reasons why the negative vibes emanating from the Lakers — and why they lost — are undeniably ominous.

4. Shooting

The Lakers were a bottom-10 3-point shooting squad in 2021-22. With limited resources with which to improve, the front office did not upgrade in that department despite hiring a coach who runs a spacing-dependent four-out, one-in system. Instead, Pelinka, per his words, banked that better health, Ham’s freer system, positive regression from folks like AD, Austin Reaves, Lonnie Walker IV, Troy Brown Jr., and the addition of Patrick Beverley (followed by Matt Ryan) could spit out a solid shooting team.

Thus far: meh. The Lakers shot 30 percent from deep in their 1-5 preseason (they went 0-6 in ’21-22) — and that includes one scorching performance from Ryan and consistently high-quality looks. In their one actual dress rehearsal, they were outclassed by the Minnesota Timberwolves while hitting 10-0f-39 from downtown, causing Ham to admit the vibes were off due to their cold shooting (there was weird Westbrook stuff, too).

Against the Dubs, Los Angeles converted 10-of-40 3-pointers, a handful of which came in garbage time.

“It’s a make-or-miss league,” Ham said. “We just have to continue to shoot, shoot, shoot. Repetition — you become better at anything with more reps. We just have to get them up…They’re all open looks that’s designed within the system. Guys just got to step up and knock down shots. There’s nothing to be explained in that regard.”

On the plus side, the Lakers can create open shots by pushing the pace and the inherent nature of the scheme. If they can’t convert, however, it’s all for naught. LeBron evidently agrees. He used his postgame presser to call out the roster and put pressure on the front office to make a move.

“I mean, if you be completely honest, we’re not a team that’s constructed of great shooting. And that’s just what the truth of the matter is. It’s not like we’re sitting here with a lot of lasers on our team. But that doesn’t deter us from still trying to get great shots. When you get those opportunities, you take them. But we’re not sitting here with a bunch of 40-plus (percent) career 3-point shooting guys.”

“I mean, let’s keep it a buck: It would be like a football team – if you had a football analogy – and you had a bunch of guys that were underneath route runners and wondering why the quarterback is not throwing 20-plus (yard) passes down the field. That’s how the team is constructed.”

“You don’t want to see the Truth Shake in October”. Windy bringing it! https://t.co/MizjpZVCS5 — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) October 20, 2022

3. Continuity

Last Friday, LeBron lamented the Lakers’ discord in comparison to Western Conference rivals like the Warriors, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, and Phoenix Suns. He made similar remarks last season.

The Westbrook trade not only squashed the Lakers’ championship-proven harmony, but it forced the franchise to revamp its roster two summers in a row. Now, they’re acclimating to a new coaching staff.

The team’s lack of synchronicity was evident on Tuesday, particularly relative to the free-flowing Warriors. The Lakers committed 21 turnovers and their shot selection was iffy. They trailed by seven at halftime, but the Warriors’ familiarity contrasted with the Lakers’ uncertainty manifested in the third quarter, resulting in a +13 frame for the champs that meant night-night.

The Lakers will preach patience, as they did throughout 2021-22. But their early schedule is brutal, and they have little margin for L-heavy stretches if they want to contend for the playoff spot.

May have to move that up to Halloween https://t.co/cvIcE3XqXi — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) October 19, 2022

“Chemistry is not like Mota-meal,” Ham said. “It’s not instant. You don’t just put it in the microwave. It’s like that’s something that has to be baked over a course of time, and we’ll get there. Again, getting the reps in when we’re able to practice, shootarounds, film work. We’ll get to the point where we know each other and it’s second nature the way we play basketball. That’s definitely the goal.”

2. Supporting cast

Prognosticators fading the Lakers cite two primary reasons: the recurrent unavailability of LeBron and AD and the subpar ensemble orbiting them — mainly comprised of unproven youngsters and minimum contract fellas.

The Lakers didn’t silence the doubters at the Chase Center. The players not named LeBron, Anthony, and Russell combined for 32 points. Kendrick Nunn was the only other Laker in double figures (13 points, 5-9 FG), but he had a poor game overall and was a team-worst -19. Walker, who got the start, shot 2-of-7 for five points. Patrick Beverley was plagued by foul trouble.

The Lakers have a dearth of plus wing defenders — especially as LeBron coasts in Year 20 and Brown remains out indefinitely with a back injury. Reaves is a high-IQ defender who put on weight, but he was bullied by the Warriors and generally has a tough time with bigger dudes. Walker, 6-foot-4, has yet to prove his defensive chops. Max Christie, 19, is not ready. Nunn is 6-foot-2, and he was lost in the sauce against Golden State. The Lakers are overly reliant on a 6-foot-1 Beverley and the aforementioned names to handle big wings.

This team could really use a Jae Crowder-type (hmmm). Or better yet…

Finally, it’s probably not a great sign that, even with Thomas Bryant out with a thumb injury, Damian Jones was the lone DNP on opening night. The fact that Matt Ryan — a training camp signee who recently worked at a cemetery — played 18 minutes is telling.

1. Russell Westbrook’s happiness

Westbrook, to his credit, has consistently said he’s open to doing whatever Ham asks. He hasn’t overtly pushed back on the notion of coming off the bench (at least publicly). He’s insisted that he’s committed to defense and being the best possible teammate.

Surely, the Warriors loss was not on him. He got the start, pushed the pace off his own rebounds, and finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds on 7-of-12 shooting. Yet, not everything went smoothly.

He had more turnovers (four) than assists (three). His off-ball defense was typically slack. He stole rebounds from teammates multiple times. He clanked a few ill-advised jumpers that GS begged him to take — enabling them to confidently duck under picks. His screen-setting and off-ball movement won’t play well in the film room. In one sequence, he perfectly encapsulated the Westbrook Experience by following a coast-to-coast take with a head-scratching technical foul.

More disquieting were his postgame remarks — the first time he spoke to reporters since injuring his hamstring after coming off the bench on Friday. Or, perhaps it’s what he didn’t say.

First, Russ deflected when asked about Charles Barkley’s halftime comments that his Lakers tenure has sapped the joy out of his game. Instead, Westbrook delivered a vague non-answer about being blessed to play ball. Then, revealingly, he implied an utter dislike of the concept of a sub role the same way he did last season: by blaming an injury on the physical tolls of spending time on the bench.

“I’ve been doing the same thing for 14 years straight,” Westbrook said. “Honestly, I didn’t even know what to do pregame. Being honest, I was trying to figure out how to stay warm and loose. For me, obviously, the way I play the game, it’s fast-paced, quick, stop-and-go. And I just happened to, when I subbed in, I felt something. Thought it was … didn’t know what it was, but I wasn’t going to risk it in a preseason game. But definitely wasn’t something I was used to. Wasn’t warm enough. But that’s something I just wasn’t accustomed to.”

Whatever the Lakers ask Russ to do going forward, they need full-throated investment on a daily basis from him to maximize the roster. We’ll see if it happens.

To clarify: there were positives. The Lakers weren’t crushed on the glass despite going small, as they were in the preseason. LeBron and AD were tremendous. They generated open looks. They outscored the Warriors 60-38 in the paint. The defense created 18 turnovers.

And, of course, it’s only one game. There will be hotter shooting nights, quality Russ games, etc. But, in general, these issues aren’t magically or rapidly evaporating. The clock is already ticking, the pressure is already mounting, and the drama has already arrived.