The reason Jae Crowder wants a trade from Suns

Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns have agreed to part ways. But what is the reason for Crowder wanting to leave Phoenix? NBA insider Marc Stein revealed that Crowder was looking for a contract extension, while the Suns had concerns about his playing time.

According to Stein, league sources said that the Suns let Jae Crowder know he wasn’t guaranteed a starting spot over Cam Johnson. Additionally, he was not guaranteed to finish games over Cam Johnson either. The Suns are seemingly prepared to give Johnson a bigger role this year. The 26-year old has clearly impressed Phoenix’s front office. Meanwhile, Crowder is 32 and doesn’t offer the same amount of upside as Johnson.

As a result, the Suns are actively pursuing a trade destination for Jae Crowder. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks have been named as possible trade partners. The Miami Heat reportedly offered the Suns a Duncan Robinson-led trade package which Phoenix ultimately declined.

Jae Crowder is still a valuable asset at this juncture of his career. He is always willing to hustle and provides decent offensive and defensive prowess. He’s not going to single-handedly lead teams to wins, but he’s a key depth player that most teams would love to implement into their rotations. However, acquiring him all comes down to the Suns’ asking price.

Phoenix wants to receive proper value for Crowder. They understand that he still holds value on the trade market.

For now, Jae Crowder is on an indefinite mutual leave from the Suns as he awaits a trade.