Lakers’ Russell Westbrook’s odd technical foul, air-ball 3, Twitter reacts

One of the biggest questions facing the Los Angeles Lakers this season was how would Russell Westbrook fit in with the team. All of the news during the offseason has been about how the Lakers wanted to trade Westbrook. However, the Lakers point guard makes so much money, his contract is practically impossible to move.

The Lakers brought in Westbrook’s nemesis, Patrick Beverley this offseason. They also signed point guard Dennis Schroder, creating more indications that Westbrook was on the outs in Los Angeles. But with Schroder’s injury keeping him out of action for about a month, Westbrook got a chance to start Tuesday night.

Late in the first half, the embattled point guard made a nice move for a layin. But as he jogged back, he appeared to slap at the ball and received a technical foul. It left fans on Twitter feeling all sorts of ways.

Westbrook innovating the way NBA players get technical fouls #Lakers — Lakers Dirtbag (@LakersDirtbag) October 19, 2022

A clear technical foul on Westbrook. Why tf is he even whining about that childish ass move he did? — WHUTUPDOE (@WHUTUPDOE) October 19, 2022

westbrook developed a bit of momentum only to commit a stupid technical and just like that, warriors up double digits — the J (@Clipsguysince02) October 19, 2022

Despite the poor decision, Westbrook played well in the first half. They trailed the defending champion Warriors by seven at the break. Then the third quarter happened.

The Warriors blitzed the Lakers, pulling in front by as much as 27 points. Westbrook did not have a very quarter either. At one point, he took an uncontested wide open trey from the corner and air-balled it. Not surprisingly, NBA fans went at him pretty hard on social media, including Skip Bayless.

Westbrick. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 19, 2022

I literally LOL'd when I saw it happen. — RWD-by-the-Sea (@RWD_by_the_Sea) October 19, 2022

Not many people expected the Lakers to be able to hang around vs. the Warriors. But there was hope they wouldn’t get blown off the court. Despite having a couple plays where he made bonehead plays, Lakers fans should be encouraged with Russell Westbrook’s performance.