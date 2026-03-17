If you want to own a physical copy of U2's Days of Ash EP, it will be released on CD, marking the first physical release of the new collection of songs.

On Monday, Mar. 16, 2026, U2 announced their annual fan club subscriber gift. Those who subscribe in 2026 will receive a CD edition of Days of Ash.

Additionally, they will receive a print edition of the Propaganda magazine that was released as a promotional item in select record stores. They will also get one of seven limited edition posters.

Those who subscribe or re-subscribe will receive the Days of Ash CD, Propaganda magazine, and a poster sometime later in the year. An exact date hasn't been shared, but “qualifying subscribers will be emailed with delivery timings.”

How to get a physical copy of U2's Days of Ash

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If fans want to get a physical copy of U2's Days of Ash, they will have to be subscribed to the band's fan club. In recent years, they've given away a “Love and Peace or Else” themed hoodie, a two-volume Complete Lyrics book, and live albums.

It's unclear if U2 intends to release the EP in any other physical formats. The announcement states that this is the “first physical release” of Days of Ash, indicating there will be more to come, so could an LP release be a possibility for the Black Friday edition of Record Store Day in November? Anything is possible. Fans will have to stay tuned.

Days of Ash was a surprise release from U2 on Ash Wednesday (Feb. 18, 2026). This marked the first release of a collection of new songs since 2017's Songs of Experience.

It is a collection of politically-charged songs. Larry Mullen Jr., who missed U2's Sphere residency, recorded the songs with his bandmates.

While billed as a one-off, Days of Ash may be the first release of the year by U2. They are possibly gearing up to release their long-awaited new album.