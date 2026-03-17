With Aaron Judge saying that the World Baseball Classic (WBC) and the atmosphere rivals that of the World Series, it has led to an immense conversation in the baseball world. As Team USA takes on Team Venezuela in the WBC Championship Final, announcer Joe Davis speaks on the difference between the WBC and the World Series.

When Davis was asked, via New York Post Sports, about the comparisons between the two big baseball events, he would reference Judge's comments. While he wouldn't say it's bigger, there is a “deeper level of importance and passion,” especially from the Latin American countries.

“I've heard a lot of the guys, even Aaron Judge, saying that this has exceeded what the World Series games felt like for him. It's just different. It does not feel bigger, but it does feel like it taps into a deeper level of importance and passion. Specifically for the Latin American countries,” Davis said.

“You really can feel, not just in the amount of noise, and the percentage of the crowd that sways in the Dominicans direction and in the Venezuelans direction, not just by sheer volume, but there's something intangible about what it means to them that really does come through in the environment in these games, doesn't make it better or worse, or it's just different from World Series games,” Davis continued.

"I've heard a lot of the guys, even Aaron Judge saying that this has exceeded what the World Series games felt like for him. It's just different." @Joe_Davis compares calling the World Series vs WBC. 'Schein Time' ft @AdamSchein LIVE on YouTube ➡️ https://t.co/6oqod2qGE0 pic.twitter.com/S6Uxg0Pv8g — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) March 17, 2026

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Aaron Judge's original comments on WBC vs. World Series

There's no denying that Team USA has a big fanbase in baseball, but it's hard to deny the passion that comes from the countries in Latin America. In Judge's original comments, he would say that the WBC is “bigger and better than the World Series,” via USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

“The passion that these fans have, representing their country, representing some of their favorite players, there’s nothing like it. It gives me chills right now thinking about how special that was,” Judge said.

The excitement around the WBC will be on full display on Tuesday night when USA takes on Venezuela, with the highly anticipated matchup likely to be loud in the city of Miami, Florida.