Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards underwent an MRI recently for what the team was labeling as “right knee soreness,” and the imaging revealed right knee inflammation.

As a result, Edwards will miss at least the team's next four games and be re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks. The Timberwolves announced on Tuesday that further updates on the star's progress will be provided as they become available.

This is a significant blow to Edwards and the Timberwolves, especially considering that the team has been struggling as of late.

Since winning five straight games entering March, Minnesota has dropped four of its last five games, including a 116-103 loss on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.

Edwards will now miss games against the Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers, and Boston Celtics before the team possibly provides another update on his status.

Although the Timberwolves have gone 6-4 in their 10 games without Edwards this season, all six of their wins have come against teams with a losing record. Five of Minnesota's next six games will be against teams currently in playoff position or in the play-in region of their conference standings.

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Without Edwards, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch will now turn to Julius Randle to lead the Wolves without Edwards on the court, and newly acquired Ayo Dosunmu will likely see an increased role in the backcourt alongside swingman Donte DiVincenzo.

However, Edwards' production can't be replicated, as his All-NBA-like season may now be in jeopardy.

In 58 games this season, Edwards has averaged 29.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the floor and 40.2 percent from 3-point range.

Edwards will need to play in at least seven of the Wolves' final 14 games of the regular season to qualify for end-of-season honors and accolades like the All-NBA teams. Should Edwards be unable to return upon being re-evaluated by medical personnel next week, he will be cutting it close to the 65-game minimum for awards.

The Timberwolves are currently 41-27 on the season, two games above the play-in region of the Western Conference standings before Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns.