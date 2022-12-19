By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Texas football will be losing its best player to the professional ranks. Running back Bijan Robinson, who put his name in the program history books after three fantastic seasons for the Longhorns, announced on Monday that he will declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Via Jeff Barker:

Certainly not a surprise. Robinson just finished up his junior year and put up insane numbers. That led to him winning the Doak Walker Award, which is given to the best running back in the nation. He beat out the likes of Chase Brown and Blake Corum for the honors.

Bijan Robinson rushed for a whopping 1,580 yards for an average of 6.1 yards per carry and 18 touchdowns. He ran for over 100 yards in every single game in 2022 except for three, even going off for 243 yards and four scores on November 19th against the Kansas Jayhawks.

The youngster is actually one of the top RBs in this NFL Draft class and could very well be the first one taken off the board in April. At 6 feet and 220 pounds, he’s got the size, strength, and speed to wreak havoc at the next level. Robinson is already a full-fledged man and we saw how easily he just ripped apart defenses in the Big 12.

The back will finish his career at Texas with over 3,000 yards on the ground and 33 touchdowns. Bijan Robinson will go down as one of the to ever put on a Longhorns jersey and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him even starting in the NFL come 2023. He’s truly that talented.