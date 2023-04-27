Dillon Reagan is a content strategist from Los Angeles, CA. While earning his degree from UC Santa Barbara, he worked with the school's athletic department as well as the Santa Barbara Foresters collegiate baseball team. He now leads ClutchPoints' effort to develop unique editorial, social, and video content while overseeing day-to-day operations across the company.

The 2023 NFL Draft is finally here, starting with the first round on Thursday night. Our 2023 NFL Draft first-round tracker will keep you updated on everything draft-wise, including how to watch, results, live streaming information, the order of all first-round picks, mock drafts, trades, betting odds, news, rumors, and grades for first-round selections.

While this is the “most unpredictable draft in forever” according to one NFL GM, the consensus is that the Carolina Panthers will select Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick. After that, there are conflicting rumors and reports about how the chips will fall. The expectation is drama, and lots of it.

What will the Houston Texans do at No. 2 after blowing their chance at top pick by beating the rival Indianapolis Colts in Week 18? Could the Arizona Cardinals trade down from the No. 3 pick? Will any of the top quarterbacks after Young fall further than expected? We won’t have to wait much longer to find out.

The draft will be broadcast live from Kansas City on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network. Live streams are available on the ESPN app, NFL app, and streaming services including YouTube TV and fuboTV (try for free). Top prospects including Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Will Levis, Anthony Richardson, Bijan Robinson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jordan Addison, Zay Flowers, Will Anderson Jr., Jalen Carter, and Tyree Wilson are in attendance.

Here is our final 2023 NFL mock draft, as well as ClutchPoints’ mock draft series for every team in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Betting odds for the draft can be found here, and all of the latest NFL Draft news can be found here.

Follow our live updates on NFL Draft results, news, picks, rumors, trades and more below.

Seahawks could draft QB Dillon Reagan · 14 minutes ago Seattle Seahawks head coach informed the team's starting quarterback Geno Smith that it's a possibility the franchise will select a QB in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, per ESPN's Jeff Darlington.

The reason there are only 31 picks in 2023 NFL Draft's first round Dillon Reagan · 19 minutes ago At first glance, the 2023 NFL Draft first-round order only containing 31 picks might seem like a typo. That is, until you remember that the Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick back in August of 2022 after the league deemed that the franchise and owner Stephen Ross made integrity of the game violations. They also gave up a third-rounder in the 2024 draft. Mary Jo White, a former U.S. attorney that the NFL hired to investigate the case, determined that Ross made "impermissible communications" with Tom Brady in 2019-2020 while he was still under contract with the New England Patriots, as well as in 2021 during Brady's tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. First-year head coach Mike McDaniel managed to guide Miami to the playoffs in 2022 despite losing starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to injury. The future is bright for the franchise, but they'll be sitting alongside fans watching the draft's first round, unless they trade into the top 31 picks.

Commanders sale to be final by next month, per Goodell Dillon Reagan · 28 minutes ago During a conversation with ESPN's Mike Greenberg, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell noted that major progress has been made on the sale of the Washington Commanders, and he expects an official announcement to be made in May.

CJ Stroud brushes off cognitive test criticism Dillon Reagan · 35 minutes ago Leading up to draft night, a rumor was released about CJ Stroud scoring poorly on his S2 cognition testing. The Ohio State quarterback was unfazed by the reports. “I’m not a test taker. I play football. At the end of the day, I don’t have nothing to prove to nobody, so I’m not gonna sit here and explain how I process football. The people who are making the picks know what I can do. That’s all that matters to me.”

Conflicting reports on potential Titans-Cardinals trade Dillon Reagan · 41 minutes ago ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio reported that the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals were discussing a trade that would send the No. 3 pick and DeAndre Hopkins to the Titans for the No. 11 pick and more. However, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Hopkins hasn't been included in trade discussions between the two franchises. While the #Titans have had conversations about a potential trade up to No. 3 -- among other spots -- they have not had conversations centered around star WR DeAndre Hopkins, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2023