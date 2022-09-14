After Sunday’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots placed Ty Montgomery on injured reserve with a right knee injury.

Ty Montgomery had three catches for 15 yards against the Dolphins and served as the primary pass-catching back. With Montgomery heading to the IR and missing a handful of games, the Patriots will look to Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson to fill the gaps.

At his press conference today, Bill Belichick commented on the injury and his outlook on the next few weeks.

“We feel good about our depth in the backs, we have good backs,” he said. “It’s tough to lose Ty but we have a couple of good players there, and then we have some young players behind them. So, we’ll see how it goes.”

In classic Bill Belichick form, he did not provide much insight. It seems that he is always in ‘let’s see how it goes’ mode, as anything could happen with this running back group in the coming weeks.

The Patriots do have good depth with the two-headed threat of Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris. In Week 1, they split the carries, Stevenson rushing for 25 yards on eight carries, and Harris rushing for 48 yards on nine carries. The two each picked up two receptions out of the backfield as well.

As for Ty Montgomery’s timetable to return? “I don’t know. We’ll see. I’m not a doctor,” Belichick said.

The Patriots need to get something going on offense, as they looked very stagnant and uninspired in Week 1. Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson will need to produce in Ty Montgomery’s absence against the Steelers in Week 2.