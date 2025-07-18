The Boston Red Sox brought a 10-game winning streak into post-All-Star break opener against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Manager Alex Cora knew it would be a tough assignment because the hosts were a first place team in the National League Central that had played extremely well at home.

What initially looked like interference by the ball boy was then called a foul ball Alex Cora was not happy, but then Ceddanne Rafaela hit it fair in almost the same spot for a single two pitches later pic.twitter.com/GMVhqARB32 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Cubs broke out on top when Seiya Suzuki belted a three-run home run off starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and the Red Sox were never able to catch up. They were held to one run and they dropped the opener of the the three-game series by a 4-1 margin.

The Red Sox looked like they might rally in the top of the seventh inning when red-hot centerfielder Ceddanne Rafaela bounced a ground ball inside the third-base line. The ball boy did not understand the fair-ball ruling of the umpire and fielded the bouncer. That put an end to the play and Rafaela was placed on second base — for an instant.

The home plate umpire and the third base umpire met to discuss the play, and Rafaela was sent back to the plate. The home plate umpire decided the original hit by Rafaela was actually a foul ball.

Cora came charging out of the Red Sox dugout and wanted to know what was going on. He did not like the explanation that he was given but his argument was not successful.

Rafaela overcomes ruling for Red Sox

While Rafaela appeared to have a two-base hit taken away from him, he did not lose his focus against Cubs reliever Ryan Pressly. As the at bat continued, Rafaela hit a hard line drive near the left field line that was fielded cleanly on the hop by Cubs left fielder Ian Happ. Rafaela had a single instead of the original double.

Despite that good start to the inning, the Red Sox could not score in the seventh. Jarren Duran added a single later in the inning, but rookie Roman Anthony lined out to right field for the final out of the inning.

The Red Sox are hoping that this series against the Cubs will not mimic last year's post-All-Star game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Boston came into that series on a roll and were 10 games over .500. However, they dropped all three games at Dodger Stadium and the Red Sox soon fell out of playoff contention.

The series against the Cubs will continue Saturday night as Red Sox right hander Brayan Bello takes on Cubs left-handed ace Shota Imanaga.