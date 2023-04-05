Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self spoke for the first time since his heart procedure, and he said he will be back next season, and hopefully more, according to Shreyas Laddha of KC Star.

“I am 100% positive I will be coaching this upcoming season at the University of Kansas and hopefully many beyond that,” Bill Self said, via Laddha.

Self missed the Big 12 Tournament and the NCAA Tournament due to the health procedure. Kansas basketball lost to Texas in the championship round of the Big 12 Tournament. They also lost to Arkansas in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. All of that happened while Self was away from the team and assistant coach Norm Roberts filled in for him.

Self talked about what he has been up to since the procedure.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I’m doing well,” Self said, via Laddha. “I’ll be honest I haven’t done a lot since the Big 12 Tournament. I’ve been exercising daily.”

Self thanked the doctors, fans, players and coaches for the support he has felt over the past few weeks. He also said that the last few weeks reaffirmed that he loves what he does. He spoke about whether or not he was scared throughout.

“I was never scared about I wasn’t going to be okay,” Self said, via Laddha. “It was kind of like a out of body experience where you don’t know what’s going on.”

As for next season, Self said the Jayhawks will have to get some work done in the transfer portal, and specifically mentioned the need for a big man who can get 20 points and 10 rebounds. Regardless, the best news for Kansas basketball fans is that Self seems to be sticking around for the foreseeable future.