Arkansas football quarterback Taylen Green revealed which current NFL QB inspires him the most. The Razorbacks are heading into a critical 2025 season,  needing to deliver results. While head coach Sam Pittman has led this program to a bowl game in three out of four years, the 63-year-old's seat is certainly warm.

One player who can change Pittman's fortunes is Green, who had a solid first season in Fayetteville. The former Boise State transfer threw for over 3,000 yards and 15 touchdowns while rushing for 602 yards and 8 touchdowns. The 22-year-old has the talent to have a true breakout year, and the Razorbacks will need it if they are going to win significantly more games than last season.

Fortunately, Green is trying to follow in the footsteps of the right players. The Lewisville, Texas, native pointed to another Lone Star State football legend, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, as the player who inspires him the most. Green detailed the main reason in an interview during SEC Media Days.

“Growing up, I always knew I wanted to be like him. Just the legendary things that he’s done, even now. Didn’t lose a game in high school … that speaks a lot.”

Murray is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks for Green to model his game after. Of course, at 6 foot 6, 224 pounds, Taylen is a little different physically than Kyler, but he certainly can be one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC. Arkansas football does face a challenging 2025 season. The Razorbacks have two challenging non-conference clashes, first at Memphis and then at home against Notre Dame. The SEC schedule is its usual daunting self with clashes at Ole Miss, Tennessee, LSU, and Texas upcoming. The Razorbacks will also host two other teams, likely in the preseason top 25, Texas A&M and Missouri.

Overall, Arkansas football will have plenty of opportunities to build a terrific resume this upcoming season. But should the Razorbacks hover around .500 again, there could be consequences, even if Green continues to improve under center. It feels like now or never for this program in this era.

