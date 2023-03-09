Kansas basketball coach Bill Self is out for the Jayhawks’ Big 12 quarterfinal game against the West Virginia Mountaineers due to an illness, the school announced.

Assistant Coach Norm Roberts will serve as the acting head coach, according to the university. Bill Self is doing well and receiving care at the University of Kansas Health System, the university also said.

Self’s Kansas Jayhawks are currently the no. 3 ranked team in the country according to the AP poll. They are the number one seed in the Big 12 tournament, having just won the 16th Big 12 regular season championship in Self’s tenure with the school.

Self has won nine Big 12 tournaments with the Kansas basketball program, and is viewed as the favorite to win his 10th. For that to happen, they will have to win at least one game with Norm Roberts on the sideline instead of Self.

Kansas sits at 25-6 currently. They finished one game ahead of the Texas Longhorns and two games ahead of the Kansas State Wildcats and Baylor Bears. All of those teams are ranked as top 12 teams in the AP poll, so it will be a tall task for anyone to win the tournament.

If Kansas were to move on to the semifinal on Friday by beating West Virginia, they would face the winner of the Baylor vs Iowa State game.

A good weekend for the Kansas Jayhawks would likely secure a number one seed in the NCAA Tournament. They are likely in good position for a number one seed regardless, but a couple of wins in the Big 12 tournament would all but secure one.