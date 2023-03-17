The defending NCAA Tournament champion Kansas Jayhawks began their title defense on Thursday as the first round of March Madness tipped off. Kansas easily dispatched the Howard Bison and as they continue their postseason journey, they will do so without a familiar face on the sidelines for the time being. Kansas head coach Bill Self is currently recovering from a heart procedure. While Self may not be on the sidelines coaching for the time being, he is still watching from afar and ahead of the Jayhawks game against Howard, he delivered a strong message of support for the team.

a quick update from @CoachBillSelf as we head into the First Round vs. Howard 👇 pic.twitter.com/5xikjkTGvF — Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) March 16, 2023

“I’m feeling much better, I’ve got more energy, I’ve been with the team all week on a limited basis in practice,” Self said. “But I’m there everyday and I’m doing a lot of sitting in practice, I’ve never really done that. I’m getting better at that I guess. . .I’m getting better everyday and hopefully over the next 48 hours, if things go well today I can progress to the point where hopefully I can be out there full-time.”

Bill Self has won two national championships as head coach of Kansas, one in 2008 and then last season. As a head coach he has amassed a record of 784-234. In NCAA Tournament play, Self has a record of 55-21. He began his coaching career as an assistant with Kansas in 1985 and he’s also had head coaching stints with Oral Roberts, Tulsa and Illinois and an assistant coaching stint with Oklahoma State. For the Jayhawks to ultimately emerge victorious in March Madness, they’ll need their leader on the sidelines.