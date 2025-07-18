The Seattle Seahawks made waves on Thursday night, reaching a landmark agreement with rookie safety Nick Emmanwori that sets a new precedent in NFL contract history.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Emmanwori has agreed to a fully guaranteed rookie contract—the first time ever that the No. 35 overall pick has received such terms. “Seattle Seahawks and Nick Emmanwori reached an agreement tonight on a fully guaranteed contract, marking the first time in NFL history that pick No. 35 in the second round has secured a fully guaranteed contract,” Schefter reported via X.

Emmanwori’s deal comes on the heels of similar contracts for the No. 33 and No. 34 picks—Carson Schwesinger (Browns) and Jayden Higgins (Texans)—who both secured fully guaranteed deals earlier this week. This trio now represents a historic shift in second-round contract negotiations, with the first three picks of Round 2 all landing fully guaranteed rookie deals for the first time in league history.

Seahawks make history with rookie contract

The ripple effects could be substantial. With training camps opening around the league, unsigned rookies and their agents may view these developments as leverage. Under the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), rookies are not permitted to participate in training camp until their contracts are signed—something that has become a sticking point for several teams. With deals like Emmanwori’s setting a new benchmark, front offices may have to adjust quickly to avoid extended holdouts.

Article Continues Below

Seattle is likely breathing a sigh of relief now that Emmanwori is under contract. Rookies were scheduled to report to Seahawks camp on July 15, and Emmanwori had already missed two practices. However, with his deal now official, he is expected to be on the field as early as Friday.

The 6-foot-4 safety out of South Carolina was a standout during his collegiate career. Known for his athleticism, versatility, and football IQ, Emmanwori earned All-SEC honors and started nearly every game for the Gamecocks over three seasons. His size and range allow him to play multiple roles in the secondary, and the Seahawks are expected to utilize him in a hybrid safety-linebacker capacity this fall.

The contract was negotiated by Trevon Smith and David Mulugheta of Athletes First, a powerhouse agency known for representing some of the NFL’s top talent.

Seattle’s second-round activity isn’t quite done yet, though. Tight end Elijah Arroyo, the team’s other second-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, remains unsigned. Given the way Emmanwori’s deal unfolded—and the market shift across the top of the second round—it wouldn’t be surprising if Arroyo also pushes for fully guaranteed terms.

As for Emmanwori, his first test will come against a familiar NFC West rival. The Seahawks open their 2025 regular season on September 7 at home against the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX. With history already made before his first snap, Nick Emmanwori has put the league—and its contract norms—on notice.