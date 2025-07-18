The Atlanta Braves have made a trade with the Texas Rangers before the second half of the 2025 MLB season starts.

Atlanta completed a transaction that will have them acquire pitcher Dane Dunning from Texas. In exchange, they will send pitcher Jose Ruiz and cash considerations, per reporter Mark Feinsand.

Dunning's time with the Rangers ends after five seasons. Throughout 122 appearances, including 95 starts, he has a 26-32 record. Pitching in 549.1 innings, he has a 4.36 ERA as he struck out 492 strikeouts while conceding 553 hits, 266 runs, and 73 homers.

They send out Ruiz, who lands on his third MLB team this season. He started the year with the Philadelphia Phillies before they traded him to the Braves. He only made two appearances as a reliever, having a 13.50 ERA.