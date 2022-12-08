By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza speaks out for the first time after he has has been cleared from the gang rape allegations thrown at him.

The San Diego District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday that no criminal charges will be filed against Araiza after an analysis of all the evidences. Sexual assault experts, district attorney prosecutors and investigators reviewed the case and all evidences presented to them, including statements from 35 witnesses, the results of DNA tests and 10 search warrants.

“Ultimately, prosecutors determined it is clear the evidence does not support the filing of criminal charges, and there is no path to a potential criminal conviction. Prosecutors can only file charges when they ethically believe they can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt,” the San Diego District Attorney’s Office said, via Yahoo Sports.

After learning of the decision, Araiza released a statement through his agency to thank al those involved in the investigation. He also shared his desire to continue his NFL career after the Bills released him because of the allegations.

“I am grateful that the District Attorney and the San Diego Police Department have discovered all the facts and found no criminal wrongdoing. I am excited to continue my NFL career,” Araiza said.

Matt Araiza was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. But the pro career of the so-called “Punt God” came to a screeching halt after he was involved in the gang rape lawsuit along with his former San Diego State football teammates (identified as Zavier Leonard and Nowlin “Pa’a” Ewaliko).

For those not in the know, Araiza was accused of gang raping a then 17-year-old girl in 2021 during an off-party campus. He allegedly gave the girl a drink that had “other intoxicating substances” before he and his teammates allegedly raped her.

Araiza denied the accusations when it surfaced, noting that “the facts of the incident are not what they are portrayed in the lawsuit or in the press. I look forward to quickly setting the record straight.”

It remains to be seen what will happen to Araiza now that the lawsuit has been resolved. But true enough, it could provide him a path back to the NFL.