Josh Allen is reminiscing about his wedding day to Hailee Steinfeld.

Allen and Steinfeld got married back in May after their romantic November 2024 engagement.

In the premiere episode of this season's Hard Knocks, which will focus on the Bills' training camp which began last month, Allen shared how magical his wedding was.

“Yeah, that was the best night of my life honestly,” the Buffalo Bills quarterback said.

“And my wife’s life I think. That’s what she says,” he added with a smile.

The couple began dating in 2023, which was followed by an engagement in 2024. In May, they tied the knot in a gorgeous California wedding, which featured some of Allen's teammates as groomsmen. Buffalo Bills' tight end Dawson Knox and offensive tackle Spencer Brown were a part of the wedding party as well as Bills' backup quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky and Shane Buechele.

Allen broke his silence about the wedding after the couple returned from their honeymoon. He shared his favorite moment from his offseason to reporters at the time.

“They’ve all been big, none other than marrying my best friend,” said Allen. “She makes everything easier, so I don’t really focus on the other stuff. That was the most important decision I’ll make in my life, and I made the right one.”

While the couple posted some polaroids of their wedding and honeymoon on Instagram, several of the photos from their big day were seen on the entertainment's social media.

The Bills quarterback wore a black tuxedo and the True Grit star wore a strapless white Tamara Ralph gown, which she paired with opera gloves, a lace veil, and pearl and diamond earrings.

Josh Allen focusing on 2025-26 NFL season

Last season ended in heartbreak for the Bills when they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, with a final score of 32-29. However, Allen is not letting last season hinder the future.

“I think I kind of found myself last year having some very real talks with a lot of veteran leadership,” Allen told PEOPLE. “So the only thing that I can do is continue to work hard, continue to try to lead and be the best version of myself. Sometimes the ball rolls the other way, and that's just the nature of the business that we're in.”

He continued, “But again, there's still a lot of things that we can do, whether it's working out in the offseason and developing that team chemistry and going into training camp ready to go.”

The NFL MVP added, “So all I'm trying to do is play the best football that I can play and try to help my team and put us in good situations to win football games.”

In March, Allen signed a six-year, $330 million contract through the 2030 season that includes $250 million guaranteed.

This season, he will have his wife by his side who believes the Bills can take it all.

“Why are the Buffalo Bills gonna win the Super Bowl?” the reporter asked the actress back in April. Steinfeld without hesitation offered a compliment to her then-fiancé: “Why do you think? Look who’s at the helm.”

The Bills will have their first game of the season at home on Sept. 7 against the Baltimore Ravens.