The Buffalo Bills are in the middle of training camp as the franchise prepares for the upcoming season. On Monday, the front office made a roster move, as the team is switching things up with the offensive line.

Reports indicate that the Bills are signing offensive lineman Dan Feeney while also releasing offensive lineman Rush Reimer. Feeney will be taking up a roster spot as a guard while Reimer leaves the offensive tackle position in Buffalo.

“[The Bills] have signed OL Dan Feeney and released OL Rush Reimer.”

Feeney, who is 31 years old, is expected to compete for a backup role on the Bills' offensive line. Buffalo is expected to have Dion Dawkins, David Edwards, Connor McGovern, O'Cyrus Torrence, and Spencer Brown serve as the starters on the offensive line.

It's unclear how many linemen the Bills plan to have on the final roster to begin the season. But at the very least, the club is making sure to keep camp competition going smoothly after adding Feeney.

The Bills have made several key additions this offseason, with most of them coming on the defensive side of the ball. One of the biggest moves made was when Buffalo brought in Joey Bosa to improve the pass rush. Although most of the big roster moves have been made for the defense, Buffalo still aims to be one of the better offenses in the league next season.

With Josh Allen under center, the franchise should have a fighting chance no matter what. He's been prolific for the Bills in recent years and proved to be one of the best players in the league after winning the 2024-25 MVP Award.

So, maintaining a solid offensive line is clearly a priority for the Bills right now in training camp. We'll have a chance to see this team in action in a preseason matchup against the New York Giants.