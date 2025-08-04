The Buffalo Bills enter the 2025 NFL season with high expectations once again. Josh Allen's MVP season ended with another postseason loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last year. But they reloaded the defense, paid Allen, and are ready to go for 2025. The Bills are chugging along in training camp, but running back James Cook is conducting a hold-in. GM Brandon Beane spoke on the hold-in, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

“Bills GM Brandon Beane said today he wasn’t fully aware RB James Cook would abruptly stop practicing yesterday. He called it ‘disappointing,' noting it’s the first real contract dispute during his tenure as GM. Cook is repped by the same agency that just went through the Shemar Stewart dispute in Cincinnati. Beane said they have remained in communication with Cook's camp,” Mierov reported.

Article Continues Below

Cook's hold-in began on Sunday, according to ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg. He had participated in offseason activities before that, but the contract negotiations had not gone to plan as of Sunday. Getzenberg was among the reporters who spoke with Cook on Sunday, “Bills RB James Cook asked why he didn’t practice today? ‘Business.' Followed up with if he’ll practice tomorrow: ‘Business.' Kept repeating ‘business' over and over.”

The Bills drafted Cook to finally give Josh Allen a running game in 2022. In three NFL seasons, he has over 2,600 yards and has run in 20 touchdowns. Cook led the league with 16 rushing touchdowns last season. With two years left on his rookie contract, he is looking for a new deal. But apparently, he did not make his plans known to the Bills front office.

The Bills are on Hard Knocks this season, continuing the long-running HBO show. When that debut episode comes out, the Cook hold-in could be a main storyline. And fans may get some additional details that neither side has released.

More Buffalo Bills News
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) on the field during training camp at St. John Fisher University.
Bills rumors: Insider gives James Cook contract update after he skips practiceJackson Stone ·
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook runs by slapping hands with out held hands as he heads to the field during the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 24, 2025.
James Cook repeats 1 word over and over to highlight Bills contract squabbleJackson Stone ·
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) reacts against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Bills’ Khalil Shakir injury update deals early blow to Josh Allen’s offenseMalik Brown ·
bills, cowboys, micah parsons
Bills’ perfect Micah Parsons trade proposal to CowboysGarrett Kerman ·
Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver works to get around Zion Logue during position drills during day seven of Buffalo Bills training camp
Bills ‘Dancing bear’ turning heads at Buffalo training campGuillermo Guajardo ·
Dalton Kincaid in the middle with 😵 emojis around him, Buffalo Bills logo in the background
Buffalo Bills’ biggest reason to panic after start of 2025 NFL training campEnzo Flojo ·