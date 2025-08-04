The Buffalo Bills enter the 2025 NFL season with high expectations once again. Josh Allen's MVP season ended with another postseason loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last year. But they reloaded the defense, paid Allen, and are ready to go for 2025. The Bills are chugging along in training camp, but running back James Cook is conducting a hold-in. GM Brandon Beane spoke on the hold-in, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

#Bills GM Brandon Beane said today he wasn’t fully aware RB James Cook would abruptly stop practicing yesterday. He called it “disappointing,” noting it’s the first real contract dispute during his tenure as GM. Cook is repped by the same agency that just went through the Shemar… pic.twitter.com/gRiCC67Q5j — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 4, 2025

“Bills GM Brandon Beane said today he wasn’t fully aware RB James Cook would abruptly stop practicing yesterday. He called it ‘disappointing,' noting it’s the first real contract dispute during his tenure as GM. Cook is repped by the same agency that just went through the Shemar Stewart dispute in Cincinnati. Beane said they have remained in communication with Cook's camp,” Mierov reported.

RB James Cook walking out to practice not in uniform for the second straight day pic.twitter.com/WdFTcXciBe — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) August 4, 2025

Article Continues Below

Cook's hold-in began on Sunday, according to ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg. He had participated in offseason activities before that, but the contract negotiations had not gone to plan as of Sunday. Getzenberg was among the reporters who spoke with Cook on Sunday, “Bills RB James Cook asked why he didn’t practice today? ‘Business.' Followed up with if he’ll practice tomorrow: ‘Business.' Kept repeating ‘business' over and over.”

The Bills drafted Cook to finally give Josh Allen a running game in 2022. In three NFL seasons, he has over 2,600 yards and has run in 20 touchdowns. Cook led the league with 16 rushing touchdowns last season. With two years left on his rookie contract, he is looking for a new deal. But apparently, he did not make his plans known to the Bills front office.

The Bills are on Hard Knocks this season, continuing the long-running HBO show. When that debut episode comes out, the Cook hold-in could be a main storyline. And fans may get some additional details that neither side has released.