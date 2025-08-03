The biggest question hovering over the Buffalo Bills as they participate in training camp pertains to the contract status of running back James Cook. Cook held out of practice on Sunday as he looks for a new extension that would take him beyond his current contract, but the Bills have been reluctant to oblige him so far.

Recently, NFL insider Tom Pelissero gave a mildly optimistic update about the status of the negotiations.

“James Cook was a priority, and the sides have been engaged, from my understanding, they have not been that far apart through the course of the talks,” reported Pelissero, via Mike Garafolo on X, formerly Twitter.

“My understanding of where things stand here is, again, these sides have been in talks for a long time, they have not been that far off, but this is kind of like fourth and goal in the AFC Championship Game. Is James Cook going to get them across the goal line? Are the Bills going to be able to do their part to back it up?”

A key piece for the Bills

James Cook has established himself as one of the better running backs in the NFL over the course of his career, which continued last year in the 2024-25 season.

As Pelissero referenced, Cook indeed scored a key touchdown in the AFC Championship Game vs the Chiefs, but it ultimately wasn't enough to keep the Bills from suffering yet another playoff heartbreak at the hands of Patrick Mahomes and company.

The Bills have made some other key moves this offseason, including extending reigning league MVP Josh Allen as well as signing star veteran pass rusher Joey Bosa, among other moves.

However, until Cook is signed on a new extension, Bills fans will probably have a great deal of apprehension as training camp continues.

In any case, the Bills are set to kick off their 2025 season at home against the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC divisional round rematch from a season ago. That game will take place in prime time on September 7 in Buffalo.