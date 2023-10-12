It took just two National Hockey League games for Connor Bedard to score his first goal, potting a wraparound tally as the Chicago Blackhawks lost 3-1 to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Wednesday night.

Although the 18-year-old surely would have preferred the win to his long-anticipated first tuck, he admitted he is happy to get it out of the way early.

“It's a big relief,” Bedard said after the game, according to ESPN. “You want to get one really bad, quick, and kind of get that out of the way. But it was really cool moment and cool building to do it in.”

CONNOR BEDARD WITH HIS FIRST NHL GOAL 🥳🚨 pic.twitter.com/pQeHIDx7WO — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 11, 2023

With the goal, Bedard became the first No. 1 overall pick since Colorado Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon to record points in each of his first two career games at age 18, per ESPN.

“I remember, like, being behind the net and kind of seeing it, and I was just like, ‘Don't screw this up,'” Bedard explained. “And then once it went in, just a lot of joy, for sure.”

The British Columbia native scored his inaugural NHL goal in front of a few hockey greats in Boston, including Bobby Orr and Phil Esposito, among others. Despite the goal, the Hawks were unable to go 2-0 to start the year. David Pastrnak scored the eventual game-winning goal in the second period and added an empty netter as the Bruins won their first game of the year.

Still, Bedard looked great, not only getting on the score sheet but also recording his first penalty as an NHL player. He also scared everyone in Illinois after falling into the boards skates first late in the third period.

“I think he was more gassed — and tired and disappointed that he missed,” Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson explained afterwards. “He's fine. He just missed a chance there. When he was going in there, I thought the game was going to be tied.”

It looks like the youngster is no worse for wear, as the Hawks enter a short rest after playing back-to-back games in Pittsburgh and Boston to open the season. They'll head to Montreal for a date with the Habs on Saturday night as Connor Bedard's rookie season continues.