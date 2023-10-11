Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard impressed in his NHL debut on Tuesday, recording a point in the team's 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, and Toronto Maple Leafs star John Tavares compared Bedard to his childhood idol Sidney Crosby.

“The way he carries himself is extremely impressive. It reminds me of Sid,” John Tavares said, via Chris Johnston of TSN.

Connor Bedard comes into the NHL with a lot of hype, viewed by many as the best prospect to go No. 1 overall since Connor McDavid was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers. Bedard came away with an assist, but he was impressive the whole night, making good passes and showcasing his quick release.

Not many have high expectations for the Blackhawks this season, but Bedard living up to the hype would be a success for them, regardless of whether or not they make the playoffs. However, the Blackhawks do have some veteran players around Bedard, with Corey Perry Nick Foligno and Taylor Hall as examples.

Bedard is being thrown into the fire in the NHL. After he faced the Penguins and Sidney Crosby on Tuesday, he will be playing again tonight on the road against the Boston Bruins, another nationally-televised game. The Bruins lost Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci to retirement this offseason, but should still be a good team.

It will be another tough road environment for Bedard. Based on the way he played last night, it would not be a surprise if he plays well in the spotlight again in tonight's game.