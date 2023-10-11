The Chicago Blackhawks emerged victorious Tuesday night despite not having the greatest start to the game. Chicago picked up a 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins thanks to a three-goal third period. It also gave prized prospect Connor Bedard a win in his highly anticipated NHL debut. After the game, Bedard had rather mixed emotions.

On one hand, the victory was a huge accomplishment for the team. And Bedard recognized that a performance like that allows for a better reflection on his first game. “Being down two and coming back like we did, it’s awesome for our group. I think you remember [your NHL debut] with a little better taste in your mouth when you win,” the Blackhawks forward said, via Chicago Sun-Times reporter Ben Pope.

However, he also recognized a more somber aspect to it all. “It's a moment you think of all your life and now it's already done. That part's kinda sad,” the 18-year-old said of his debut, via The Athletic's Mark Lazerus.

Bedard did not find the back of the net in his first game. However, he did get on the scoresheet in the second period. He provided the secondary assist to Ryan Donato's first goal as a member of the Blackhawks.

Chicago would enter the third period trailing 2-1, but eventually pulled away. Cole Guttman and Jason Dickinson scored to give the Blackhawks the lead. And in the final moments, veteran Nick Foligno scored an empty-netter to put the nail in Pittsburgh's coffin.

Bedard and the Blackhawks don't have to wait long to hit the ice again. In fact, they take on the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night in Boston. Let's see if Bedard can score his first career goal in his second career game.