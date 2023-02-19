The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is fast approaching, and it sounds like some big names could be on the move this season. One of the premier trade targets across the league has been Chicago Blackhawks veteran center Jonathan Toews, and while the Blackhawks aren’t as good as they once were, Toews has remained one of the top centers in the league.

Toews was largely expected to be moved by the Blackhawks prior to the deadline, but it doesn’t sound like that will be happening anymore. Toews hasn’t played at all in the month of February, and as he continues to recover from the illness that has held him off the ice, it sounds like he will be staying put in Chicago rather than getting traded, with both the player and team coming to an agreement.

Via Frank Seravalli:

“Breaking: Sources say Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews will not be moved prior to the NHL trade deadline. I’m told Toews and Chicago made a joint decision as he needs more time to recover from his latest illness. He hasn’t played since Jan. 28. Most importantly for Toews, there does not appear to be any major long-term health concerns and it’s possible Toews could return to the lineup in March. But out of fairness to other teams, Toews felt his body was not cooperating to compete at a high level right now.”

Teams across the league will have to go to their backup plan now that Toews is off the board, and that could end up having a huge impact on how the trade deadline plays out. Blackhawks fans will be thrilled that Toews is sticking with the only team he has played for in the NHL, but it seems likely he will be finding a new team at some point in the future, even though he won’t be getting dealt before the deadline.