What better to kick off your weekend than some intense NHL action as the Chicago Blackhawks head north of the border to take on the ottawa senators! Join us for our NHL odds series, where our Blackhawks-Senators prediction and pick will be made.

Possessing one of the worst records throughout the entire league, Chicago has lost seven of their last nine games as they enter play this Friday with a 16-32-5 mark overall. Currently in the midst of a three-game losing streak, can the Blackhawks finish the regular season strong so they can feel good about themselves heading into the offseason?

As for Ottawa, the Senators are barely keeping their heads above water as their continued fight for a playoff spot out in the eastern conference remains evident. With a record of 26-24-3, the Senators sit seven points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild card spot in the east.

Here are the Blackhawks-Senators NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Blackhawks-Senators Odds

Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (-114)

Ottawa Senators: -1.5 (-106)

Over: 6.5 (-110)

Under: 6.5 (-110)

How To Watch Blackhawks vs. Senators

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 ET/4:00 PT

Why The Blackhawks Could Cover The Spread

At first glance, covering the spread has been a difficult thing for the Blackhawks to accomplish this year with a record of 23-30 ATS this season, but there are reasons to believe that Chicago can play the part of spoiler as the road team later this evening.

As awful and forgettable as Chicago has been this season, the main reason why the Blackhawks could keep this a game will be in large part due to superstar Patrick Kane and his blazing hot ways of late. In fact, the all-time Chicago great has dished out a team-high 26 assists on the year and still remains as one of the more lethal skaters when it comes to his unselfish play on the ice. Believe it or not, Kane has gone four straight games without recording a single point, so this would be the perfect opportunity for the Blackhawk forward to get back to the scoring column in one way or another. This may end up being crucial, as Chicago has generated the fewest amount of assists throughout the entire league.

Not to mention, putting pressure on Ottawa when it comes to an effective power-play attack may be just what the doctor ordered. On paper, Chicago has struggled mightily all year long to the tune of a 17% scoring rate when granted with an extra-man advantage. If Chicago wants any chance of covering in this contest, they may have to pot a couple of power-play goals to keep the Senators on their toes and to give themselves confidence in how they attack the Ottawa defense throughout the night.

Why The Senators Could Cover The Spread

Unlike Chicago, Ottawa has faired quite well against the spread this season as they have marched along to a 30-23 record ATS and have definitely looked the part of a playoff team over the course of their previous seven games where they have come out triumphant in six of those outings. Winning in the NHL is never supposed to be easy however, and the Senators will have to make sure they are taking advantage of their own power-play efficiency which is second to only one team in the league. With a 26% of their power-plays ending in scores, Ottawa can’t let Chicago have their way when they are in the Blackhawks zone, as picking apart this sluggish defensive assault could be the path to a spread-covering victory if they can take advantage of their extra-man attack.

Similarly to Chicago wanting to gain the edge on the power play, Ottawa will also need to be reliant on whoever is starting in net for them. When taking a closer look, it is hard to not go wrong by starting the newcomer in Kevin Mandolese. On Valentine’s Day, it was the rookie goaltender that made one heck of a first impression in his first-ever start by saving 46 of 48 shots in the victory over the New York Islanders in a shootout.

With the ongoing struggles of veteran Cam Talbot in net this season, it would be extremely wise for Ottawa to ride the hot hand and continue seeking what the young man in Mandolese has in store for this squad moving forward at a possible postseason bid. If Mandolese does end up getting the start, then the Blackhawks could run into some issues offensively.

Final Blackhawks-Senators Prediction & Pick

The Senators are red-hot, and the Blackhawks certainly are not. Side with Ottawa at home in this one and you won’t be disappointed.

Final Blackhawks-Senators Prediction & Pick: Senators -1.5 (-106)