The Chicago Blackhawks continue to struggle as the NHL's worst team in the 2024-25 season, and appear well on their way to landing another top selection in the Draft Lottery.

All eyes continue to be on sophomore forward Connor Bedard, who was the first overall selection in the 2023 NHL Draft after Chicago controversially won the Draft Lottery. And while Bedard is certainly aware that there is much to be made in the media about Chicago's struggles, he's making it clear he's not paying attention to the outside criticism, via TSN.

“I’m not watching broadcasts or anything. I’m playing hockey. Their job is to say what they see. I couldn’t really care less, to be honest, what people on the outside think of me or us,” Bedard told reporters. “But of course I’m not going to be butthurt if someone says I make a bad play or whatever. I don't care. It’s their job to say what they feel and I'm not going to take anything personally.”

Bedard and the Blackhawks are next in action on Friday night at United Center against the Nashville Predators.

Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard has already been vocal about being sick of losing

Earlier this season, Bedard spoke at length about having to power through the dreaded sophomore slump.

“I like to think of it as when a golfer plays like (crap),” Bedard said. “They’re not hitting the ball. They’ve done it their whole life. You go out there, your hands don’t feel right, you’re tired or whatever. It’s a weird thing.

“For me, it was just playing my way out of those stretches. Obviously, it’s not the first or last time you’re not going to feel like yourself. It’s just playing yourself out of those stretches and trying to get better in other areas. From the defensive aspect, I think I have improved a little bit with that. So just trying to take as much as you can out of those times.”

Bedard has 15 goals and 31 assists in 53 games played so far in 2024-25.