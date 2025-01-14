The Chicago Blackhawks are at the bottom of the league once again in 2024-25. The Blackhawks fired head coach Luke Richardson in an attempt to spark the team during the season. However, Chicago is still not playing well. And these losses are hard for star forward Connor Bedard to take.

Bedard scored his 12th goal of the season on Monday night against the Calgary Flames. By then, though, Chicago had no recourse for a comeback. The Flames claimed a decisive 5-2 victory on Monday at the United Center in Chicago. This loss dropped the Blackhawks to 14-28-2 on the season, keeping them in the basement of the Western Conference. After the game, Bedard opened up about the effect these losses are having.

“It's really frustrating. We're competitive athletes and we take a lot of pride in our games, our group as a team and our fan base. It's been hard. It's been a lot of games to lose. It weighs on you. Yeah, I mean, just trying to find a way of it, trying to get better every day. But it's hard,” the Blackhawks star said, via Chicago Sun-Times reporter Ben Pope.

Connor Bedard explains what went wrong for Blackhawks vs. Flames

Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks never put up a big fight on Monday night. The Blackhawks fell behind 3-1 in the very first period, and entering the third, they were down 5-2. Chicago managed 25 shots on goal. However, they allowed nearly 40.

Bedard explained why Chicago couldn't get anything going against their opponent. “[It was] a lot of whacking up the boards or guys not being where guys are expecting to be when they're making a pass. So that ends up making you not have options. And that makes it tough,” the Blackhawks star explained, via Pope.

The Blackhawks have hit a massive snag. Chicago has lost three straight contests after a win over the Colorado Avalanche on January 8. More broadly, the team has lost nine of their last 11 games. They remain the only team in the NHL that has yet to surpass 30 standing points. This is in spite of the fact that they have more wins than the San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators.

The Blackhawks are heading in the wrong direction. And if they don't figure something out soon, it could have a drastic effect on their future trajectory. Bedard leads Chicago onto the ice once again on Thursday when they take on the Predators.