The Milwaukee Brewers swung a trade for Danny Jansen on Monday evening. The deal with the Tampa Bay Rays improved the team's catching depth. However, it's unlikely Milwaukee is done adding to its team before the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline. And the next deal could involve Baltimore Orioles infielder Ryan O'Hearn.

The Brewers are interested in a trade for O'Hearn, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. Milwaukee is not the only team interested in a trade for the Orioles hitter. However, they at least do have an interest in the veteran as the trade deadline draws ever closer.

“The Milwaukee Brewers, who acquired catcher Danny Jansen from the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, are among the teams interested in the Baltimore Orioles’ Ryan O’Hearn. While O’Hearn would not be a perfect fit for Milwaukee, the team could find at-bats for him at first base, in left field and at designated hitter,” Rosenthal wrote.

How Ryan O'Hearn could improve Brewers lineup

O'Hearn has struggled a bit in terms of making contact over the last few months. He owns a .218 batting average since May 27th. And his OPS sits at .648 during that span. However, he does own an .850 OPS throughout the entire season, which would be the best mark among regular contributors to the Brewers.

Moreover, his power-hitting numbers are of note. Though he has 12 home runs, he would bring a needed left-handed pop to this lineup. Only Christian Yelich has more home runs among left-handed Milwaukee hitters. Overall, lefty Brewers hitters rank 23rd in MLB for home runs.

Fitting O'Hearn into the lineup may be difficult, as Rosenthal pointed out. Yelich is the primary designated hitter. Andrew Vaughn is the stand-in for Rhys Hoskins at first. Hoskins is due back by mid-August from a thumb injury. And Isaac Collins has secured the left-field job.

Still, O'Hearn could give the Brewers added depth and a needed boost. Of course, all of this is speculation until Milwaukee and Baltimore work out a deal. The two teams have until 6 PM Eastern Time on Thursday to hammer out the details.