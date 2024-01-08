Can Connor Bedard return to top form after an untimely injury?

Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard has had a stellar debut. Bedard is the youngest player to be named to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game roster. However, the star suffered a fractured jaw in Chicago's Jan. 5th game against the New Jersey Devils. Bedard's latest injury update is cloudy but hopeful.

Connor Bedard will miss time for the Blackhawks, but he is expected to make a timely return

Bedard's jaw injury from the Devils game caused him to be placed on the injured serve list on Saturday, and he has been ruled out indefinitely, per NHL.com. He could miss the All-Star Game in February, but hopefully, he can make a speedy recovery.

On that note, Bedard could return to the ice in roughly a month. Columbus Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner broke his jaw on Dec. 8th and returned to practice on Jan. 6th. His injury turnaround time provides hope for Bedard's situation. Chicago wants him back as soon as possible.

The 18-year-old has arguably been the Blackhawks' most impactful player. He went on the IR leading the team and all league rookies with 33 points, 15 goals, and 18 assists in 39 games. Moreover, Bedard is breaking more records than analysts can count.

In Chicago's Nov. 9th matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Bedard became the youngest Blackhawks player in history to record a multi-goal game (two). He is lightening the ice up with impressive performances.

Head coach Luke Richardson provided an optimistic statement on Bedard amid the rookie's injury timeline:

“Once (the injury) settles a bit, he'll be able to skate shortly. He just won't be able to be in practice, but he'll be able to be on the ice. That'll be good for because it'll get a lot of that restlessness energy he's going to have (out), Richardson said.

Soon enough, the rookie star will be back contributing to Chicago's quest to climb the Central Division.