Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard tallied his first home goal of his NHL career on the power play against the Vegas Golden Knights, and at 18 years and 96 days old, he became the youngest player in NHL history to score a power play goal, according to Sportsnet Stats.

The goal came shortly after the face off. The puck came to Connor Bedard in the slot, and he fired the puck in the net for his second goal in his career. It is the first time he has scored a goal since the second game of the season, when he scored a wrap-around goal on the road against the Boston Bruins for the first of his NHL career.

So far this season, Bedard has looked the part with the Blackhawks. However, he had three points in five games coming into tonight's game against the Golden Knights, according to Hockey Reference. Given the hype he had, the early point totals were a bit underwhelming to some.

Regardless, it is early and Bedard has plenty of time to show his skills at the NHL level.

It is a good sign that Bedard was able to score against a quality team like the Golden Knights, who are the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Coming up after tonight's game, Bedard and the Blackhawks will get another look at the Bruins on Tuesday. This time at home. Then he will once again face the Golden Knights next Friday. It will be interesting to see how Bedard looks facing opponents for the second time around in his young NHL career.