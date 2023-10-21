Connor Bedard will play his first regular-season NHL game at home — finally — as the Chicago Blackhawks welcome the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights to the United Center on Saturday night.

And tickets are not cheap.

“According to Vivid Seats, a ticket exchange and resale company, the average ticket sold for Bedard's first game at the United Center on Saturday against the reigning Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights is $209,” wrote ESPN's Kristen Shilton.

“That's trending as the highest ticket price a Blackhawks game has generated in five years and is nearly 50 percent higher than the next highest price for a Blackhawks ticket in that span — a Dec. 27, 2019, game against the New York Islanders, at $148.”

As well, Vivid Seats confirmed that fans are travelling from up to 300 miles away to watch Bedard's home debut. The 18-year-old has been solid if unspectacular through five road games, recording his first NHL goal and two assists to tie for second in team scoring.

The Hawks are 2-3 after getting thoroughly dominated by the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night; Bedard was held without a shot attempt for the first time against the Avs' terrific D-core.

The No. 1 overall pick and maybe most hyped hockey prospect of all time is learning quickly that playing with men is a completely different beast compared to junior hockey.

“I've created chances,” Bedard said about his game this week. “It's pretty wild, just kind of can't score. But the big thing is creating chances. I've had so many good looks. The goalie makes a good save or I just miss or whatever. Just sticking with it. You should be more worried if you're not getting those looks. Of course, I want to see some go in, but it's only been a few games.”

Hawks coach Luke Richardson immediately threw Bedard into the fire, giving him first line minutes with Taylor Hall and inserting him directly onto the first powerplay unit. That was to be expected.

But without a point in his last two games, something that didn't happen for the youngster once with the Regina Pats last season, it's obvious that Connor Bedard will be looking to put on a show in front of the home crowd on Saturday night.