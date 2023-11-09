We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Blackhawks-Lightning prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Blackhawks lost 4-2 to the New Jersey Devils in their last game on Sunday. Early, Taylor Hall struck first to give the Hawks a 1-0 lead. But the Devils scored two goals in the first and then built a two-goal lead in the third period. However, the Blackhawks fought back with a goal from Ryan Donato. The Hawks could not complete the comeback as the Devils got an empty-netter to win this game. Arvid Sonderblom made 36 saves. Also, the Hawks lost despite winning 54 percent of their faceoffs. Chicago went 0 for 2 on the powerplay and 2 for 3 on the penalty kill. Likewise, they leveled 20 hits and blocked 16 shots.

The Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-3 in their last game on Monday. Amazingly, they bolted out of the gate when Nikita Kucherov scored 22 seconds into the game. The Lightning got goals from Nicholas Paul, Alex Barre-Boullet, and Mikey Eyssimont to make it 4-0. Subsequently, the Habs cut the deficit to 4-2 before the Lightning sealed it with a powerplay goal from Paul. Matt Tomkins made 23 saves to secure his first NHL win. Overall, the Bolts won 47 percent of their faceoffs. The Lightning went 2 for 5 on the powerplay and 5 for 6 on the penalty kill. Additionally, they delivered 13 hits and blocked 17 shots.

The Lightning swept the season series in 2022-2023. Moreover, the Bolts have won eight in a row against the Hawks. The Bolts have also won 11 of 12 games, and 18 of 20. Amazingly, the teams have combined for 6.5 goals in half of the last 10 games.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blackhawks-Lightning Odds

Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (-118)

Tampa Bay Lightning: -1.5 (-102)

Over: 6.5 (-122)

Under: 6.5 (+100)

How to Watch Blackhawks vs. Lightning

Time: ET/PT

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Sun

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Blackhawks Will Cover The Spread

The Blackhawks have many issues as they continue to rebuild. Regardless, they still have some firepower, including a generational talent that can change the game on its face without warning.

Corey Perry has two goals and five assists. However, the player to watch is Connor Bedard, who looks to show why everyone believed he was a generational talent. Bedard has five goals and two assists, including one on the powerplay. Additionally, he has converted 14.7 percent of his shots. But Bedard has struggled in the faceoff circle, winning 52 faceoffs and losing 79. Therefore, that is the one core of his game that he needs to work on. Donato has three goals and three assists. Likewise, he has also struggled in the faceoff circle, winning 24 and losing 35. Nick Foligno has two goals and five assists, including one notch on the powerplay. Also, he has won 24 faceoffs and lost 21.

Petr Mrazek will likely be the goalie in net and comes in with a record of 3-3 with a 2.81 goals-against average and a save percentage of .923. Overall, he struggled in his last game and needs to do better.

The Hawks will cover the spread if Perry and Bedard can both light the lamp. Then, they need better defense, along with a good performance from Mrazek.

Why The Lightning Will Cover The Spread

The Lightning are persevering despite not having their all-star goalie, Andrei Vasilevskiy, who is out until December. Regardless, some great players still make up for his absence.

Kucherov has 10 goals and 12 assists, including four snipes from the powerplay. Amazingly, he has fired off 59 shots and has a 16.9 percent conversion rate. Brayden Point has six goals and 11 assists, including three powerplay markers. Likewise, he has converted 16.2 percent of his shots. The Lightning have won 69 faceoffs and lost 72. Meanwhile, Victor Hedman has notched three goals and 13 assists, including one marker on the powerplay. Steven Stamkos has four goals and 10 assists, including one powerplay conversion. Also, Brandon Hagel has seven goals and seven assists.

Jonas Johansson will likely be the starting goalie tonight and comes in with a record of 5-1-4 with a 3.17 goals-against average and a save percentage of .907. Ultimately, he needs to have a good performance.

The Lightning will cover the spread if they can score fast as they did on Tuesday. Then, they need better defense.

Final Blackhawks-Lightning Prediction & Pick

The Bolts are not as good as in past seasons. Regardless, they still have so much talent. It will be enough to cover the spread against a young and inexperienced Hawks team.

Final Blackhawks-Lightning Prediction & Pick: Tampa Bay Lightning: -1.5 (-102)