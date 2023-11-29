The last-place Blackhawks are looking to add some depth after trading for Canucks' left wing Anthony Beauvillier

It has been an eventful past few days for the Chicago Blackhawks, and things just got even livelier. The team is acquiring left wing Anthony Beauvillier from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2024 fifth-found draft pick, according to TSN's Darren Dreger.

The move gives Chicago much-needed roster depth following the news that Taylor Hall requires season-ending knee surgery and the release of Corey Perry. It benefits Vancouver as well, obviously, as Beauvillier's $4.15 cap hit is no longer its concern, per Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

The Blackhawks could use any type of change right now. Rookie sensation Connor Bedard is doing what he can to keep his team in games- has 10 goals and seven assists through 19 games- but the team once again finds itself in the cellar of the Central Division with a record of 6-13.

Beauvillier, who was selected as the 28th overall pick by the New York Islanders in 2015, might be able to provide Chicago with some added firepower. He tallied a career-high 40 points last season with both the Isles and the Canucks (included in trade for Bo Horvat in January).

The 26-year-old struggled to make an impact on offense for the Canucks this season, scoring just two goals in 22 games. So, a new environment and more opportunities could be the jolt Anthony Beauvillier needs to regain his top form. The Blackhawks are desperate for a healthy wing and some stability alongside young Connor Bedard.

They are currently locked in a tight battle with the Seattle Kraken. Beauvillier should hopefully be ready to make his Chicago debut on Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings, who coincidentally just signed Hawks legend Patrick Kane.