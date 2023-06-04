The 2023 NHL Draft has drawn a lot of attention as of late, even with the Stanley Cup Final just getting underway. That's thanks in large part to superstar prospect Connor Bedard, who is widely believed to be a generational talent that will be selected with the first overall pick in the draft. The team lucky enough to have the opportunity to draft Bedard is the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks won the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery last month, sending fans into a frenzy over the prospect of landing Bedard. The days of Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews leading the team are long gone, but getting Bedard could change the team's fortunes quite quickly. Bedard makes history seemingly every time he takes the ice, and his latest accomplishment will only get Chicago more excited for his potential addition.

Connor Bedard continues to build his legacy 👏 The 17-year-old is expected to be selected first overall in this year's NHL draft. pic.twitter.com/xS0KYny5Pp — ESPN (@espn) June 4, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Connor Bedard has spent the past two seasons playing for the Regina Pats in the Western Hockey League, and he has been absolutely dominating the competition during his time there. As seen above, Bedard racked up 143 points in just 57 games of action this season, which helped him take home quite a bit of silverware this season.

The transition to the NHL will obviously be difficult at times, but Bedard has proven himself to be an extremely talented player to this point, and betting against him to succeed seems like a foolish idea. With the Blackhawks basically guaranteed to select Bedard with the first overall pick in the draft, this latest accomplishment will only add to the hype surrounding him, and now everyone will be waiting for Chicago to officially be on the clock when the 2023 NHL Draft gets underway on June 28th.