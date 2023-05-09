The 2023 NHL Draft Lottery is here! After months of speculation, we finally know the team who will pick first overall. And that team has just landed themselves a generational talent.

Monday’s lottery saw the Chicago Blackhawks win the first overall pick. They had the third-highest odds of winning this pick before the lottery. Picking second overall is the Anaheim Ducks, while the Columbus Blue Jackets will have the third selection in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Here are the results of the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery, and the order of the first 16 picks of the draft:

Chicago Blackhawks Anaheim Ducks Columbus Blue Jackets San Jose Sharks Montreal Canadiens Arizona Coyotes Philadelphia Flyers Washington Capitals Detroit Red Wings St. Louis Blues Vancouver Canucks Arizona Coyotes (via Ottawa Senators) Buffalo Sabres Pittsburgh Penguins Nashville Predators Calgary Flames

With the first overall pick, the Blackhawks are likely to select Regina Pats superstar Connor Bedard. Bedard has set the hockey world ablaze with his performances both in international competitions and for his work in the Western Hockey League.

Bedard scored 71 goals and 143 points in 57 games for the Pats this year. He is one of the most hyped prospects in recent NHL history. The buzz around the 17-year-old Canadian rivals that of Connor McDavid from the 2015 NHL Draft.

For the teams that missed out on Bedard, there are still elite players to be had. Michigan Wolverines forward Adam Fantilli is widely considered the second-best player in the draft. Swedish forward Leo Carlsson is also among the elite prospects in this draft.

The Blackhawks are on the clock for the 2023 NHL Draft. The draft itself is expected to begin on Wednesday, June 28. The event takes place at Bridgestone Arena, home of the Nashville Predators.