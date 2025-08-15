The Milwaukee Brewers have been as dominant as ever despite dealing with injuries. With Jackson Chourio out with a hamstring issue, Brewers manager Pat Murphy was already without one of his stars. Jacob Misiorowski joined him, robbing the rotation of its young phenom. However, Milwaukee got some exciting news about the All-Star before taking on the Cincinnati Reds.

Misiorowski missed the last two and a half weeks with a tibia contusion. However, Murphy gets his starter back on the mound against the Reds on Friday. Brewers reporter Curt Hogg confirmed the news a few hours before the beginning of the game. With their All-Star starter on the mound, the Brewers have a chance to extend the league's best active winning streak.

Milwaukee was a surprising team last year. Murphy won Manager of the Year as his team made the postseason for the second straight season. However, the Brewers showed that they still have a lot of growing to do after consecutive Wild Card exits. Now, it looks like Murphy's team is ready to take the jump into the inner circle of contenders.

After losing to the New York Mets in the playoffs in 2024, the Brewers avenged the loss last weekend. According to Milwaukee catcher William Contreras, the team treated it like a playoff series. That kind of mentality fueled two dramatic wins that helped them sweep the series. With that win under their belts, Murphy's players appear ready for the bright lights.

Chourio is still out, but expectations are that his return is set before the playoffs start. However, the Brewers celebrate the fact that Misiorowski is back to take on the Reds. Every divisional series means even more at this point in the season, even for a team with an eight-game lead. The Brewers are close to clinching their playoff berth before almost anyone else.

Misiorowski's return gives Milwaukee even more momentum. At this point, it will take a superhuman effort to derail the Brewers as they barrel their way to the playoffs.